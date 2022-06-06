Diablo Immortal Necromancer Leveling Guide – Level 1 to 60

Playing Diablo: Immortal’s only summoner class, the Necromancer, you might be wondering what is the best way to play through the campaign and level from 1 to 60. That is why we have prepared our easy guide to help you reach the end game as swiftly and optimally as possible with the game’s best solo class.

The Necromancer is one of the game’s most versatile classes, able to handle both single target and AoE encounters with their toolkit. However, they somewhat lack in mobility, so have to look for speed in their itemization, while relying on Crowd Control abilities in place of movement. Despite that, they are more than well equipped to face all of the challenges in the campaign and reach level 60 with ease.

Necromancer Leveling Build

Level 1: Our Primary skill is Soulfire, which we will keep throughout the leveling experience and beyond. The main reason for this is that Soulfire boasts the game’s strongest ultimate ability, Hungering Soulfire, even when compared to all the other classes. Our other starting skills are Command Skeletons and Grim Scythe. Command Skeletons is Necromancer’s ubiquitous ability, letting you use your minions both offensively and defensively (by interposing them to soak damage for you). Grim Scythe is a great starter damaging skill, but really comes into its own when combed with our Level 3 ability.

Level 3: We unlock Corpse Explosion. This is the ability that you will combo with Grim Scythe for a one-two punch. Simply hit an enemy with your Grim Scythe so that it spawns two corpses, then follow up with Corpse Explosion to deal AoE damage.

Level 8: To complete our fourth ability, we unlock Bone Spikes. Use them on cooldown, without waiting for them to charge. We plan to replace this skill fairly soon anyway.

Level 15: Wraith Form is unlocked, our mobility skill. Immediately replace Bone Spikes with it. It is a short move speed burst on a long cooldown, but it’s the best we’ve got. Also, note that you are invulnerable for the duration, but that ends if you attack.

Level 20: We have the option to spec into Skeleton Mage. It is a stationary turret-like summon that can provide a big boost to our damage. However, we are pressed for skill swaps with this one. Essentially, the option comes down to either keeping Wraith Form for that small mobility bump or picking Skeleton Mage for added damage and therefore faster clear speeds.

Equipment

Necromancers use a combination of shields paired with a single-handed weapon, ranging from daggers, scythes, and maces. With that, you will find a linear path of gear progression, focusing on building up your gear score. While playing through the campaign, always pick gear with stats that increase your damage output, mobility, and survivability.

Pick everything up and salvage for extra resources at every opportunity, transferring upgrades to new equipment for free. Make sure to upgrade all of your equipment to Rank 6 before moving on to Rank 7. That way, you will get an extra attribute for each primary slot.

Legendaries

Legendary items represent massive power spikes for your character. Almost any that you find would be a huge upgrade, but some of the best Legendary items to find for Necromancers early on include:

Baleful Trinity

Rotspur

Desolatoria

Skullveil

Flickering Warmth

Guided by Maggots

Hideous Dawning

Mournful Destroyer

Gems

Normal and Legendary gems improve the power scale of your character along with gear. While leveling, equip all gems that you find in Hidden Lairs. For Necromancers, if you have a choice, pick the Tourmaline gems as a priority.

Level-locked content?

As you play through the campaign, you might find that you are not high enough level to progress. There are a couple of ways to grind and level up to progress further.

The quicker way is to obtain and advance through the Battle Pass, which provides you with XP boosting benefits. From there, you can profit from running Dungeons for extra XP, or farming the open world for Monstrous Essences and Side Quests.

The slower way is to go back and do all Side Quests and Hidden Lairs that you have missed while playing through the previous Story Quests. While slower, this method might arguably give you more XP, items, gems, and salvage materials in the long run.