Diablo Immortal system requirements and recommended specs

Diablo Immortal is plunging players back to hell, but to grant your entry, you’ll need at least the minimum PC or mobile specs required to get into the game. Here’s the lowdown of what hardware you need to play Diablo Immortal.

For PC players

PC players know that Diablo Immortal was once a mobile exclusive, but after much negative feedback, Blizzard has decided to release a PC version as well. This is despite all of us having a phone. Anyway, here are the following minimum and recommended specs you need to boot Diablo Immortal on your PC

The minimum specs include:

Windows 7, 8, 10, or 11 64-bit operating system

An Intel Core i3 or AMD FX-8100 processor

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 460, ATI Radeon HD 6850, or Intel HD Graphics 530 and higher

4GB of RAM memory

A broadband internet connection

1920 x 1080 display, but lower-end displays would likely work as well

27GB of storage space

The recommended specs are:

Windows 10 or Windows 11 64-bit operating system

Intel Core i5 or AMD Ryzen 5

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 770 or AMD Radeon RX 470 and higher

8GB of RAM memory

A broadband internet connection

A 1920 x 1080 display or better

27GB of storage space

For Android players

The console experience on the phone has been a dream for many, and it seems like they’ll get their wish with Diablo Immortal. You’ll need some power on your device to be able to run it, however. Here are the minimum specs you need for your phone to play Diablo Immortal:

Android OS 5.0 or higher

Snapdragon 660 or Exynos 9611 CPU

Adreno 512 or Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

2GB of RAM memory

4GB of storage

A Bluetooth controller for gamepad input

For iOS players

Apple isn’t particularly known for gaming, despite its recent slate of Apple Arcade titles. However, their latest phones do have more than enough power to run Diablo Immortal. You’ll need the following: