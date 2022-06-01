Diablo Immortal system requirements and recommended specs
You’ll need at least 4GB of RAM to play Diablo Immortal on your PC.
Diablo Immortal is plunging players back to hell, but to grant your entry, you’ll need at least the minimum PC or mobile specs required to get into the game. Here’s the lowdown of what hardware you need to play Diablo Immortal.
For PC players
PC players know that Diablo Immortal was once a mobile exclusive, but after much negative feedback, Blizzard has decided to release a PC version as well. This is despite all of us having a phone. Anyway, here are the following minimum and recommended specs you need to boot Diablo Immortal on your PC
The minimum specs include:
- Windows 7, 8, 10, or 11 64-bit operating system
- An Intel Core i3 or AMD FX-8100 processor
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 460, ATI Radeon HD 6850, or Intel HD Graphics 530 and higher
- 4GB of RAM memory
- A broadband internet connection
- 1920 x 1080 display, but lower-end displays would likely work as well
- 27GB of storage space
The recommended specs are:
- Windows 10 or Windows 11 64-bit operating system
- Intel Core i5 or AMD Ryzen 5
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 770 or AMD Radeon RX 470 and higher
- 8GB of RAM memory
- A broadband internet connection
- A 1920 x 1080 display or better
- 27GB of storage space
For Android players
The console experience on the phone has been a dream for many, and it seems like they’ll get their wish with Diablo Immortal. You’ll need some power on your device to be able to run it, however. Here are the minimum specs you need for your phone to play Diablo Immortal:
- Android OS 5.0 or higher
- Snapdragon 660 or Exynos 9611 CPU
- Adreno 512 or Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 2GB of RAM memory
- 4GB of storage
- A Bluetooth controller for gamepad input
For iOS players
Apple isn’t particularly known for gaming, despite its recent slate of Apple Arcade titles. However, their latest phones do have more than enough power to run Diablo Immortal. You’ll need the following:
- A phone with an iOS 11 operating system or higher.
- Anything above an iPhone 6S from Apple.
- 4GB of storage
- A Bluetooth controller for gamepad input