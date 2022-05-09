Do earned Overwatch skins carry over to Overwatch 2? Answered

The arrival of Overwatch 2 leaves the original Overwatch players with many questions. A big concern is when old players make their way over to Overwatch 2, many of the skins they bought or earned by playing Overwatch may not carry over between the two. How many of the Overwatch skins you’ve earned will carry over to Overwatch 2?

If you’re worried about losing any progress you’ve made through Overwatch when you head over to Overwatch 2, you have nothing to fear. Blizzard and the Overwatch development team have assured everyone they will keep their entire collection. This means you’ll be able to keep all of your skins, icons, sprays, emotes, and many things linked to your account. These brief details are available on the Overwatch 2 page of “What’s next” on the front page.

From what we can tell, Overwatch 2 should bring over anything you’ve earned by playing the first game. You can expect many similar events and celebrations in Overwatch 2 as Blizzard continues to work on, offering more exclusive hero skins for you to grab and add to your collection. The big difference between these two games will be the PvE aspects, with Overwatch 2 highlighting more activities and challenges for PvE opportunities.

All of the heroes, and new ones, will be available in Overwatch 2, along with many of the maps you played in Overwatch with some minor changes and updates. Additionally, those playing in Overwatch’s PvP matches will have the chance to play against those using Overwatch 2’s matchmaking system.