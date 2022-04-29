Do you need a leg strap to play Nintendo Switch Sports? Answered

Wii Sports innovated the way sports were played on a virtual way, and that continues with Nintendo Switch Sports. Nintendo Switch Sports comes with a number of new sports, as well as an item that can be used for the game: a leg strap. Those who bought the Physical Edition of Nintendo Switch Sports should have received a leg strap, which can be used to attach a Joy-Con to a leg.

This strap brings a new twist to the Nintendo Sports franchise, but it also comes with an interesting question: do users need the strap to play Nintendo Switch Sports soccer. We have an answer to that question.

You do not need a leg strap to play Nintendo Switch Sports, and this does include soccer. Even though the Joy-Con can be strapped on to the leg and used for soccer, users can still play the game without the strap. Users only need to swing the Joy-Con in various directions, such as up, left, and right, to kick the soccer balls in those directions.

However, the strap is needed for the Shoot-Out mode in that is present in the soccer portion of Nintendo Switch Sports. Those who have the strap and have it on will be to have access to that mode.