Do you need to play My Time at Portia before playing My Time at Sandrock? Answered

My Time at Sandrock is the second game from developer Pathea, giving us a second trip to the quaint, oddly cheerful post-apocalyptic world we first visited in My Time at Portia. The games have a clear connection beyond just their naming scheme. My Time at Sandrock is another life simulator title with RPG elements and combat mixed in along with plenty of crafting to do. Players wanting to dive into the newest entry in the series might be wondering if they need to have played My Time at Portia to enjoy My Time at Sandrock.

Do you need to have played My Time at Portia before playing My Time at Sandrock?

Image via Pathea Games

The two titles from Pathea share a clear world, one where the age of technology came to a cataclysmic end and people are still trying to figure out what happened and how to rebuild. However, even though the two games take place in the same colorful world, the simple answer is no – you don’t need to have completed My Time at Portia to understand what is happening in My Time at Sandrock.

That said, there are some obvious references to the events of the first game that will make the connection to each other clear. Fans who have visited Portia will have moments where familiar faces turn up or previous locations are brought up, but that shouldn’t put new players off. The game is still a charming, fun experience no matter what your familiarity with the world is. Both games are standalone affairs that can be enjoyed separately just as easily as together.