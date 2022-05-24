Does 7 Days to Die have crossplay? Answered

Surviving a week in 7 Days to Die is not a simple task. The longer you are exposed to the undead, the more powerful they become, and the harder your experience is. With all of that said, playing with a friend or two will make surviving the hordes of zombies much easier. What about when your friend is on another platform, though? Does 7 Days to Die have crossplay between platforms?

Is there crossplay support in 7 Days to Die?

Unfortunately, 7 Days to Die does not have crossplay functionality as of this writing. While you can play between generations on PlayStation 4 and 5, you can not join a game with someone on Xbox or PC.

While it may be disappointing not to have crossplay in 7 Days to Die, it is not wholly unexpected. The game released before crossplay was really a widely accepted and expected thing, so the fact that it is not in this game is expected. It’s also made by a smaller developer, so playing across platforms might never have been a priority.

It’s not impossible for 7 Days to Die to work in some crossplay support for the game eventually, but we would be surprised to see it at this point. We are years into the game’s lifespan at this point, but it does still receive support from the developers and community, so anything is possible. If the feature is ever added in a future update, we will update this article.