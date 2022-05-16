Does Apex Legends Mobile have controller support? Answered

Apex Legends Mobile may have a similar cast of characters and game modes as its PC counterpart, but don’t expect the title to mirror its predecessor completely. For one, it is confirmed Mobile players won’t see crossplay or cross-progression features with other iterations. However, the biggest question surrounding the game is whether it holds controller support, and if not, will it be a part of an update in the future?

Although players may be able to connect their bluetooth controllers to their phones and tablets, the current version of Apex Legends Mobile does not allow players to use them in-game or in its menus. This may serve as a massive blow to those coming from its console iteration, especially as many other mobile shooters have had this feature for years. Luckily, it is confirmed controller support will come soon in the form of an update.

“While we are actively exploring it, it is one that we haven’t quite got right just yet at worldwide launch. Players can expect to see it in the very near future,” Respawn Entertainment senior director Myke Hoff expressed. The exact release date of this update has not come to light yet, but fans should certainly prepare to use their bluetooth remotes, such as PlayStation or Xbox controllers, within the next few seasons.

In the meantime, Apex Legends Mobile is still one of few shooters on the market with a range of customizable touch controls. For instance, players can head to the Settings tab on the Controls screen to adjust any button’s location and size, or even create an entirely new control layout. If that isn’t enough, it also offers Auto-Firing, Left Fire Button, and One-Tap ADS controls for those looking for a more comfortable and simplistic experience.

