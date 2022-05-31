Does Ark Survival Evolved have a single player or story mode? Answered

ARK: Survival Evolved is a game that relies heavily on game knowledge, your intuition, and running away when the going gets tough. The dinosaur-themed game has given rise to a ton of PvP and multiplayer instances, encouraging players to join their friends and have fun. It focuses on base-building, taming, and resource collection.

Ark: Survival Evolved is a game that doesn’t always bode well for the solo player, as many of its features are designed to be enjoyed in the Tribe format. However, this doesn’t mean that players cannot play alone, especially in small-tribe servers or in their own PvE modes.

Single-player mode in Ark

Image via Wildcard Studios

Ark does have a single-player version. Here players can create their own worlds with the settings they prefer. In this mode, players are the only ones who can join their selected map, and you’ll be able to transfer maps by uploading your character at any Obelisk and downloading it on the map of your choice.

Single-player mode is the best way for any new player to learn the game and the maps. Being able to change your settings as you need and adjust for your personal preference is a great way to avoid the vanilla monotony that can come from the low gathering rates and taming times.

Story Mode

Image via Studio Wildcard

While there is no evident story mode, there is a larger story line in the game. Explorer Notes are scattered around the Official maps. These are the following:



The Island

Scorched Earth

Abberation

Extinction

Genesis

Genesis Part 2

Also, fighting the bosses at the Obelisks will give you the larger stories as you need them. On the Island Map, fighting all the Bosses will enable you to fight the Overseer, which is the gateway to the overarching storyline of the Ark game.