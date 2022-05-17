Does Arma Reforger have a photo mode?

Bohemia Interactive’s Arma Reforger is built in its brand new Enfusion Engine, capable of creating beautiful scenery and rendering dozens of players and AI bots all at once. The island of Everon has also been hand-crafted to provide dynamic combat experiences across hundreds of matches, but sometimes you may want to sit back and take it all in instead of fighting. This guide explains if Arma Reforger has a photo mode, so you can do just that.

How to use photo mode

Image via Bohemia Interactive

Arma Reforger doesn’t have a built-in photo mode at the time of writing. However, it does have a perfectly serviceable game mode that can be used to achieve the same thing. This is Game Master mode, which allows players to act as the architect of Everon and place soldiers, spawn points and all manner of set dressing. The idea is that you use this mode to create custom matches for you and others to experience, but you can also use it to explore Everon in a sort of photo mode.

Jump into Game Master mode and then turn on Armavision. This is a separate visual mode within Game Master that gives you many tools to change the camera angle and zoom around Everon. You can change the time of day in Game Master mode, and controls shift when using Armavision to allow you to tilt the camera and move it into the exact position you need for the perfect shot. These controls will likely be added to over time, but there’s a lot for players to work with even at launch.

You can use Armavision in an active match where other players battle it out for victory as long as you’re the Game Master. It’s easier to start a multiplayer match and act as the Game Master if that’s something you want to do. Other players enjoy having someone adding new threats for them to deal with as they explore, and you get some action shots out of the situations you prepare for the unknowing soldiers below.