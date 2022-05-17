Does Arma Reforger have a single player campaign?

Arma Reforger is the return for the series after around a decade of nothing but support for Arma 3. The game is a return to the roots of what makes this series so unique, but it also brings many new elements to the table to create something everyone can enjoy. This guide explains whether or not Arma Reforger has a single player campaign and what alternatives there are.

No campaign, but there are options

Image via Bohemia Interactive

At the time of writing, there is no single player or multiplayer campaign to speak of in Arma Reforger. While this may change in the future, it’s not the case right now. However, there are alternatives that you can take advantage of.

How to play solo

Image via Bohemia Interactive

The main draw of Arma Reforger is the realistic military simulation in a colossal sandbox island. However, you can play the game without ever encountering another player. There are a couple of ways to do this, but the easiest is to play a Conflict game through the Play option in the main menu. This will allow you to drop into a match on Everon on whatever side of the war you fancy playing as. From there, it’s down to you and your AI bot friends to capture radios and ultimately win the battle.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The second way to play a solo match in Arma Reforger is to create your own from the ground up. You can do this through Game Master mode. Once you drop into a game, you can place every object on Everon, from set dressing to spawn points and patrols of troops. You can craft an experience that’s truly unique to you and then spawn into it. This game will be private unless you want to go through the Multiplayer option and make it public. This way, you can set the time of day always to be an early morning sunrise if you want, which makes visibility a lot better. Alternatively, you can create a horrific nighttime experience in which you’re constantly in fear of being discovered.