Is Back 4 Blood cross platform/crossplay?

Back 4 Blood is all about getting together with other people and fighting for your life against the hordes of Ridden trying to add you to their zombified-like army. It sounds like a nice relaxing time, right? Like Left 4 Dead, Back 4 Blood relies on teamwork between you and the other players in the game. Therefore, you must have someone you can trust at your back. With that said, sometimes, that person you trust most is on another platform. With this in mind, does Back 4 Blood support crossplay?

Does Back 4 Blood have crossplay?

Yes, Back 4 Blood supports crossplay between all platforms it is on. As a result, PC, PlayStation, and Xbox players will all be able to group up together to take on the hordes of Ridden. In addition, cross-gen crossplay is available for players on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One so those players are not be left out of the slaying fun.

By default, crossplay functionality is turned on. If, for whatever reason, you only want to play with teammates on the same platform as you, you can turn it off. We would only recommend doing this if you are serious about the game’s PvP mode Swarm, though.