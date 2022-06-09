Does Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 have a Zombies mode? Answered

Ever since the mode was introduced with 2008’s Call of Duty: World at War, Zombies has remained an iconic aspect of the Call of Duty series. With Activision and Infinity Ward releasing their next mainline entry, the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 reboot, later this year, some are no doubt wondering if it will include its own take on the Zombies mode. Well, we have an answer.

Will Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 have Zombies?

Unfortunately, no. Speaking with VentureBeat, the team at Infinity Ward bluntly said that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be zombie-free. Although a few classic modes will be returning, with more guaranteed to be included.

No specific reason was given for why Zombies will be absent, but it was admittedly never a guarantee. The Zombies mode was created by another Call of Duty studio, Treyarch, which primarily handles the Call of Duty: Black Ops series, where Zombies is more of a mainstay.

Other non-Treyarch developed games have featured a Zombies mode, such as Sledgehammer Games’ Call of Duty: Vanguard. Infinity Ward, however, has only ever added Zombies to one of its releases: Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare. It’s otherwise been completely absent from the games it has developed, including the original Modern Warfare 2 and the 2019 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Will Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 get Zombies as DLC?

At this point, probably not. Infinity Ward hasn’t so much as suggested it and, if it did have plans to add Zombies via a post-launch update, it likely would have said so.

Plans can always change and if they do, we’ll update our guide to include new information. As it stands, however, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 won’t see a Zombies mode at launch or afterward.