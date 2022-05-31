For many single-player games in the past, a common practice has been to work in some kind of multiplayer mode in the sequel. There are numerous examples of this happening because it gives the developers a chance to adapt and expand on the original game’s mechanics while bringing something new to the table for more people. The same is true for Destroy All Humans! 2 Reprobed. The game features multiple ways to play the game through splitscreen, but can you play it online with a friend?

Does Destroy All Humans! 2 Reprobed have online multiplayer?

Unfortunately, the only way to play Destroy All Humans! 2 Reprobed with a friend is by splitting up the screen in the local co-op or competitive game modes. The game takes on a rare splitscreen orientation where both sides of the screen will have a black box that includes the mini-map and mission objectives box.

While there is no way to play Destroy All Humans! 2 Reprobed online natively, you could stream the game to a friend if you are playing through Steam. The game supports Steam’s Remote Play Together feature, so press “Shift” and “Tab” to bring up your friend list while you are in the game. A button will be at the top of that box to create an invite. Press it, and create a link to send to a friend.

When your friend clicks that link, they will start streaming the game via the Steam client. It is important to keep in mind that streaming the game will likely be a little rougher than usual for the friend entering the game. The quality can be quite choppy, but if both parties have pretty good internet connections, this is a way to enjoy the game with a friend who isn’t in your house.