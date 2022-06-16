Does Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade work on Steam Deck? Answered

During the Final Fantasy VII 25th Anniversary Celebration livestream, it was revealed that Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is making the leap to PC. This means a brand new fan base can finally enjoy the beloved experience PlayStation fans have been hogging. This guide explains if Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade works on Steam Deck, so you know exactly how to play it.

Related: Final Fantasy Crisis Core Reunion announced, coming this winter

Can you play Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade on Steam Deck?

Image via Square Enix

It was confirmed during the same 25th Anniversary Celebration that Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade does work on Steam Deck. The game will run on your Steam Deck anywhere you go, allowing you to take the journey with you and enjoy it regardless of whether you’re at home, in a park, on the train or bus, or even taking a break in the office. You never need to pause the story for long when you can pull this device out and smash through a few random encounters.

Does Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade support cloud saving with Steam Deck?

The precise details of how the game works with cloud saving between PC and Steam Deck aren’t clear at the time of writing. However, cloud saving will likely be supported, allowing you to start the journey at home on a high-end PC, take it on the go on your Steam Deck, then return home and pick it back up again on your PC later. This allows you to enjoy the story at your own pace while also getting the best graphics possible on your PC and Steam Deck.

Does Final Fantasy VII Rebirth work on Steam Deck?

Screenshot via Final Fantasy YouTube

At the time of writing, no details on whether Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is coming to PC or Steam Deck have been revealed. The game probably will come to both platforms a few years after its initial release in the winter of 2023, but that’s based on the release cycle of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade and its ports.