Does Gang Beasts have cross-platform play? Answered

Gang Beasts is a wacky multiplayer arena battle where you’ll be fighting it out against your friends, attempting to wear out their stamina and throw them off a level. The characters you’re using can appear in multiple costumes, and it’s a silly time for you and your friends to compete against each other across several maps. If you have friends who have the game on different platforms, can you still play together? Here’s what you need to know about if Gang Beasts has cross-platform play.

Does Gang Beasts have cross-platform?

We can confirm that Gang Beasts is not available as a cross-platform game. If you and your friends are playing on different platforms from each other, you will not be able to connect and sync with each other. You’ll want to coordinate with one another to ensure the two of you can play on a similar platform to play games.

The Gang Beasts developers, Boneleaf, have shared on their FAQ that while the game does not have cross-platform compatibility, they are looking into this feature and will announce something about it when they know more details in the future. Hopefully, the team is looking to add this feature for their player base. However, they do not have a date or a timeline of when they’d like to add it.

Gang Beasts initially launched in 2014, and the fanbase has only increased as it’s released across multiple platforms. The game consistently appears in sales, and you can expect to find it available on Steam, Xbox, PlayStation, and the Nintendo Switch. Regardless of where you and your friends enjoy playing the game, you’ll have the chance to grab it and fight it out against each other. Gang Beasts does not support cross-progression, though.