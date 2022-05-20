Does Marvel Snap have competitive multiplayer? Answered

Marvel Snap is on its way and, despite its name, it’s far from a relaxed amble through the fields taking photographs of superheroes. Quite the opposite in fact — the game is set up to be a fast-paced card battler in which you build up a deck of Marvel heroes and villains and try to swiftly outwit your opponent to win Cosmic Cubes. But there’s only so much challenge to be derived from playing against a computer, so the big question remains: does Marvel Snap have head-to-head multiplayer?

The answer, naturally, is yes. Players who have signed up for the Marvel Snap beta (and those playing the full game when it launches) can face off against each other with their 12-card decks right from the get go. Direct competitive multiplayer seems to have been a design keystone for the game, considering the nature of the game and the decision to make it free-to-play on release. That latter decision is no doubt in large part to tempt in plenty of players from the start, ensuring a substantial user base so battlers will always have someone to play against.

Having a large pool of players will likely be key in maintaining an enjoyable experience for users, especially considering the intention to have most rounds of Marvel Snap take just a few minutes to complete. While the short battle length will doubtless make the game a handy one to play on mobile, those wanting to play for longer stretches will probably want to make sure they’re not just battling against the same adversaries every time.