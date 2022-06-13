Does Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak demo progress carry over to the full game? Answered

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is receiving a demo for the Nintendo Switch and PC on June 14. You’ll be experiencing the bosses of the jungle, but can you carry over that progress to the full game on June 30? Find out below.

Unfortunately, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will not carry over your save progress from the demo. You’ll be gaining no rewards, resources, or equipment from the free demo that will release on June 14. However, one positive of the demo is that you can figure out the tactics of each boss that is featured in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Which monsters are featured in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak?

Image via Capcom

The monsters that will be featured in the demo include the expert difficulty Astalos, the intermediate turtle-like Tetranadon, and the easy-to-kill Great Izuchi. The advanced boss creature Malzeno is also featured, but you may want to prepare for that fight as it’s going to be significantly tough. Training quests for Wyvern Riding, Basics, and the new Switch Skill Swap feature are also included.

Can you play the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak demo with friends?

Yes, you’ll be able to play the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak demo either by yourself or in a full party of four with three friends.

Do you need a Nintendo Switch Online membership to play the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak demo with friends?

In the trailer for the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak demo, it says that you’ll need a Nintendo Switch Online membership to gain access to the online functionality. It’s strange that a demo requires you to have this subscription, but this will be the case when you boot up the game.

The full Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion will be released for both the Nintendo Switch and PC (via Steam) on June 30. If you preorder the full version after enjoying the demo, you’ll gain the Striped Cat Costume for your Palico, and the Loyal Dog Costume for the Palamute.