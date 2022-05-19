Does MultiVersus have a battle pass?

MultiVersus brings together the likes of Batman, Steven Universe, Arya Stark, Tom & Jerry, and many other Warner Bros. characters into one platform fighter. And it’s free, which means that WB Interactive needs to find a way to monetize this project; a battle pass certainly would do the trick. Let’s get to the Batcave and investigate if there is one!

Are there free and paid battle pass tiers in MultiVersus?

Screenshot by DoubleXP

MultiVersus does support a battle pass and will likely be monetized when the full game is released. Currently, it’s unlocked for all closed alpha players, but you’ll need to complete all of the Starter Missions to unlock Battle Pass Missions.

On the top left, you can find a battle pass tab that looks like Scooby Doo’s dog collar. From here, you can see all the rewards that are available to unlock. Like Fortnite, there is a free tier and a premium tier.

The free tier provides some cosmetics like banners and emotes, but you won’t find that many additional costumes to unlock.

Meanwhile, the premium tier gives you rewards for every level you complete like the Uncle Shagworthy costume, Wonder Woman’s weight lifting taunt, and Jake’s Cake variant. We particularly like Bugs Bunny’s Bougie costume, which unlocks at Level 20.

Additionally, in the premium tier, there are some cute emotes to unlock like Steven Universe’s starstruck pose and Velma’s dorky dance.

On the bright side for free tier players, you’ll likely be able to unlock some cool costumes too like Batman’s Samurai skin at Level 50.

Why you want to play MultiVersus with a friend

Screenshot via Warner Bros. interactive YouTube

To get to these rewards faster, we recommend playing with a friend online. You’ll gain 30% more XP and gold when you’re teaming up with someone. MultiVersus has its own Discord, so even if you have no friends who are interested in the game, you can team up with a kind stranger. Crossplay is also enabled for this game, so you can play with someone who has a PS4, PS5, Xbox One, or Xbox Series X/S if you have a PC.

Hopefully, the Nintendo Switch will join that lineup, but right now, there’s no word on a port to that system.