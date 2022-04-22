Does MythForce have controller support?

MythForce, the sword and sorcery themed roguelite from developer Beamdog, sends you and up to three other party members into a series of dungeons ripped straight from 80s Saturday morning cartoons. With its focus on multiplayer cooperation, it’s helpful to give players plenty of ways to play. For now, though, there are still some limitations in place that might disappoint new players.

MythForce does not currently support playing with a controller, unfortunately. As of this writing, MythForce is still in early access, meaning there are plenty of changes and improvements that will make their way to the game over time. Note that it is common (but not guaranteed) for controller support to be added later in the development process for many PC games, especially those that rely on a small or medium sized budget. Until that happens, though, you and any friends you want to bring on board as members of your adventuring group will have to use mouse and keyboard controls exclusively.

Controller support would, of course, be a requirement if MythForce were to be released on consoles. For now, however, the game is available exclusively on PC on the Epic Games Store. For more details about the game’s exclusive status, you can check our guide on the topic.

Related: How the shrines work in MythForce