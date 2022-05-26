Does Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds have cross progression?

Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds is a long MMORPG adventure that will require hours of your attention and you won’t want to miss any of your progress. Will switching to PC from mobile hamper your prior EXP grind session or does it play right where you left off? Find out below.

Can you transfer your saves across platforms in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds?

Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds is available to play on iOS, Android, and PC as of the time of writing. You will need to log in to a Netmarble account to start playing the game. Thankfully, when you do this, your saves will cross over to the PC or mobile platforms right where you ended your last adventure in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds. It’s very intuitive and boots up quickly on any device that can run it.

Starting up the game on PC is quite an annoying process as you’ll need to download the mobile version first to create a Netmarble account and then remember the email and password for the PC version. However, having the game anywhere whenever you’d like is a major plus for this MMORPG. The anime graphics inspired by Studio Ghibli’s films and artwork also match up to the might of Genshin Impact’s large worlds and jaw-dropping cities on mobile. It was built on Unreal Engine 4 so it’s quite the tour-de-force of graphical power on such a small device.

Once you’re set, your progress will be carried over no matter the device you play it on as long as you have the email address and password for your Netmarble account. Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds also features crossplay so you can team up with your friends on quests. Hopefully, one day this JRPG can release on the Nintendo Switch alongside PlayStation and Xbox systems, to expand the reach of the game and its player base.