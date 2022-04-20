Whenever you catch a Pokémon in Pokémon Go, you’ll have to consider making it more powerful to use it in raids or against other players in PvP. A good way to make a Pokémon even stronger is to evolve it if it has any evolutions at all. Does Oranguru have an evolution in Pokémon Go?

We can confirm that Oranguru does not have an evolution. This is a Pokémon that you can catch in the wild, and you will not be able to evolve it into anything else. Any candy you give will directly power it up, which is the best method to make it stronger if you plan to use it during any PvP competitions or even in specific raid encounters.

Oranguru is usually associated with Passimian, another monkey-like Pokémon that appears in the Alolan region. While Oranguru is a Normal and Psychic-type Pokémon, Passimian is a Fighting-type, which also does not have an evolution.

Oranguru made its debut in Pokémon Go during the Sustainability Week 2022 event. It will appear in the wild as a reward for 7km eggs. It’s a decent Pokémon that you can use in select PvP encounters, but it’s not going to make a huge splash on the game’s overall meta. At this Pokémon’s release, it will not have a shiny version available.