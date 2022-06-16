Does Overwatch 2 have cross-progression and account merging?

While crossplay is a great feature we are happy to see make its way into more games that release on multiple platforms, we are big believers in cross-platform functionality as well. Being able to take all of your unlocks and earned rewards with you to various ports of the game is something we believe should be available in every multiplatform game. With the first Overwatch, this was not available. This begs the question, will that change with Overwatch 2?

Is Overwatch 2 cross-progression with account merging?

Overwatch 2 does have cross-progression, so you will be able to sign in and have access to your unlocked skins, voice lines, and other cosmetics, no matter what platform you are playing the game on. We imagine this will also carry over your stats, so all Competitive rankings and other important information you like should be present as well, but as of this writing, there is no confirmation of that.

So what about if you already have multiple Overwatch accounts? If you have played the first game on multiple platforms, you will likely have unlocked various skins and other content you have not gotten on other platforms. Luckily, there will be an optional account merging feature available in Overwatch 2. As of this writing, we do not have information on how it will work, but there are plans in the works so you can maintain the content you have already unlocked in other areas. We will update this article when we know more about the situation.

Overwatch 2 is out in early access on October 4. Then, you’ll be able to hop in as one of the new heroes, as well as the characters from the original game.