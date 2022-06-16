Does Overwatch 2 have crossplay?

As more time goes by, crossplay continues to become more prevalent in video games. It’s a simple idea that may be more complicated on the development side of things, but it’s very consumer-friendly. It’s great for more games to allow friends to play together regardless of what platform they own, and if you swap platforms, everything you have unlocked comes with you. While we do not know when Overwatch 2 will be coming out, will the hero shooter sequel feature crossplay or cross-progression?

Overwatch 2 will have crossplay functionality, so you can play with your friends on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation, or Xbox when it releases. You will just need to link your Battle.net account to be able to play with friends on other platforms. Battle.net users will always have crossplay enabled, but console players can choose to turn it off. Console players can also play with each other in any game mode, but PC players will not be able to play with console players in Competitive Mode because of the advantage they have playing with a mouse and keyboard. Quick Play, Arcade, and Custom games are completely free access for everyone, though.

Crossplay is a functionality that was worked into the first Overwatch in recent years, so having it appear again in Overwatch 2 is pretty expected. Regardless, it is great to have confirmation that you will be able to play with your friends no matter what platform they are on.