Does Pokémon Go have a Giovanni update for May 2022?

The Season of Alola has nearly wrapped up in Pokémon Go, but before it ends, you’ll have the chance to encounter Giovanni during the All-Hands Rocket Retreat, which kicked off in April 2022. With Giovanni making an appearance in April, what are the chances of Giovanni making a surprise return with a new shadow Pokémon in May 2022? Here’s what we know about a Giovanni update coming in May 2022 for Pokémon Go.

The chances for a Giovanni update to happen in May 2022 is extremely unlikely. We’ve already had a Giovanni event occur during the Season of Alola for the All-Hands Rocket Event. In it, Latias was the featured Pokémon for players to catch. If you still have not gone after Giovanni, we recommend doing so to add this legendary Pokémon to your collection. For those wondering when Latios will be the next shadow Pokémon, we don’t think it will happen for May 2022.

So far, none of the events occurring to end the Season of Alola hint at any Rocket activity. Plus, in June 2022, we’re going to have the Pokémon Go Fest event, which will likely feature Giovanni with a shadow Pokémon for players to catch. What Pokémon that will be, though, is anyone’s guess.

We don’t expect Giovanni to make a new appearance in Pokémon Go for May 2022. June 2022 is a much better time to see Giovanni reappear, with Pokémon Go Fest 2022 on the horizon. If you want to catch Giovanni during the event, you’ll need to make sure you grab a Pokémon Go Fest 2022 ticket.