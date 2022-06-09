Does progress from the Disney Speedstorm beta carry over to release?

With the Disney Speedstorm Closed Beta in effect, players are getting their first taste of the new arcade racer. Making your way through the challenge tracks will take quite a bit of time as you race against other characters from Disney and Pixar properties. There is a lot to unlock and see before the game gets its full release. That being said, will your progress in the Disney Speedstorm Closed Beta carry over into the full game?

Related: All confirmed characters in Disney Speedstorm

Will Disney Speedstorm Closed Beta progress work in the full release?

If you got early access to Disney Speedstorm, it is important to note that all of your progress and save data will be deleted once the beta ends. Because of this, when the full game releases, you will have to start over when it comes to unlocking characters, gathering currencies, and progressing through the racing courses.

While it may be disappointing to start over when the game fully releases, this is a common practice for betas. You are not getting access to the full game here. Instead, it is meant to be used to test the online servers, game balance and stability, while also giving you your first taste of the game so you can provide feedback to the developers.

Once Disney Speedstorm is actually released, you will have access to all of the gameplay content. It is a free-to-play title that features classic Disney characters in a racing situation similar to Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed, without the transforming aspect. Getting caught back up to where you left off in the Closed Beta will take time, but it’s not necessarily a gigantic ask for players.