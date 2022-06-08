Does The Cycle: Frontier have progress wipes like Escape From Tarkov? Answered

To anyone familiar with both games, it is no secret that The Cycle: Frontier borrows heavily from the design of Escape From Tarkov. The game wears its influences on its sleeve, which allows players to set better expectations for themselves about upcoming changes and features in the game. This guide explains if The Cycle: Frontier has progress wipes like Escape From Tarkov, and how they affect you.

Does The Cycle: Frontier have server wipes similar to Escape From Tarkov?

Image via Yager

In a November 30, 2021 interview, developer Yager confirmed that one of Escape From Tarkov’s most central progression systems will also be present in The Cycle: Frontier: periodic progress wipes. Even though The Cycle: Frontier has been released, it’s not clear exactly what happens when these periodic progress wipes occur. However, we can assume a few things about these wipes based on the information given in the game’s premium pack descriptions.

The descriptions on these packs outline how your Aurum balance and any cosmetic items you’ve acquired won’t be affected by a progress wipe. If you have purchased a pack, then you’ll get the K Marks and gear from them when you play the game again after the progress wipe. Specifically, it says that these will be regranted to you, so it sounds like the packs will pop up again for you to claim.

When do server wipes happen in The Cycle: Frontier?

Image via Yager

The Cycle: Frontier has a server wipe at least once every season. The server wipe comes at the start of the season, putting all players back to the same level in terms of equipment once more. You’ll lose all the weapons and gear you’ve earned since the last server wipe, but you won’t lose any cosmetics you’ve purchased. These are permanent additions to your account.

Why do server wipes happen in The Cycle: Frontier?

Screenshot by DoubleXP

If you have never played The Cycle: Frontier or Escape from Tarkov, you may be wondering why this system even exists. Seasonal wipes ensure that every few months, all The Cycle: Frontier players find themselves on an even playing field. Yager deems this necessary because the game’s PvP element revolves heavily around equipment, giving an overwhelming advantage to players who have been able to accumulate more loot over time. Wipes may not be the most elegant or satisfying solution — shifting power away from equipment and into player skill comes to mind — but they have proven to work in Escape From Tarkov, and for the moment they are slated to be a part of The Cycle: Frontier as well.

Related: Best Escape from Tarkov Maps for Beginners