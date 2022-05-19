Does The Forest have cross-play and cross-progression? Answered

The Forest is a survival horror game that pits players against hordes of cannibals and other dangers as they search for their missing son. The game is available for both PC and PlayStation, leading many players to wonder if the game would offer cross-play or cross-progression capabilities.

With most games coming out for multiple platforms these days, it isn’t unusual for players to be able to either play alongside others on a different console or to even advance their own playthrough on different platforms. Are these features available for fans of The Forest?

The current state of cross-play and cross-progression in The Forest

Cross-play, or the ability to play with friends or strangers on a different platform, is becoming increasingly common for games released on multiple platforms. Among Us, for example, allows players on PC, console, or mobile to play together at the same time.

Unfortunately, this feature is not available for The Forest. While players on different PlayStation consoles can play together, they aren’t able to play with those on PC. The code for cross-play across consoles is tricky to implement, especially if it isn’t built into the game from the very beginning, so it is unlikely that it will be coming to The Forest anytime soon.

What about cross-progression? This feature means that fans could play The Forest on the laptop or PC and have their progress saved to their copy of the game on their PlayStation at home. Cross-progression is a bit easier to implement than cross-play, but it still has its challenges around how to transfer the saves between platforms.

Again, the answer here is no. The Forest doesn’t support cross-progression and, considering the game has been out on both PC and PlayStation for several years now, it seems unlikely that the feature will be made available going forward. However, it may be part of the upcoming sequel, Sons of the Forest, when it is released in October 2022.