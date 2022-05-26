Does The Quarry have online multiplayer? Answered

The Quarry is developer Supermassive Games’ spiritual successor to Until Dawn, the 2015 horror game with a branching narrative. Supermassive’s The Dark Pictures anthology took this idea further with co-op, both local and online. The Quarry will provide the same level of online multiplayer connectivity, but not at launch. It’ll be coming later.

That’s according to Supermassive Games’ Twitter account. A statement there from The Quarry director Will Byles says that online multiplayer has been pushed back. “We’ve made the difficult decision to delay the online multiplayer mode to deliver the best possible experience for you,” it reads. “It’s not a long wait though — online multiplayer will be added via an update by July 8.” The feature won’t be available at launch, but it’s good of Byles to include a date for its arrival.

The Quarry itself releases on Friday, June 10, and it’s headed to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC (there’s no word on a Nintendo Switch version at this time). The game has gone gold, meaning a complete version is being pressed to physical discs, so that launch date shouldn’t change. Still, platforms are important to know because the game does not support cross-gen co-op. While the aforementioned online multiplayer is slated to be added to the game by July 8, it’ll only be compatible between similar systems: PS5 with other PS5s, Xbox One with other Xbox Ones, and so on. In the future, Supermassive Games may be transitioning into current-gen development only.

Whichever platform you choose for The Quarry, you’ll have plenty to play. We recently learned that the game has a whopping 186 different endings — “a mathematical nightmare” according to Byles. There’s also a Deluxe Edition for sale. That includes bonuses like 80s character costumes, visual filters, a rewind feature, and extra bloody options.