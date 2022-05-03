Does Warcraft Arclight Rumble have multiplayer? Answered

Blizzard is bringing the popular Warcraft IP to phones and tablets with the newly announced Warcraft Arclight Rumble title. The game is influenced by the tower defense genre, but is described as more of a tower offensive by the developers. The announcement has made it clear that the game will feature both single-player and multiplayer modes. Furthermore, the multiplayer will allow both cooperative play or competitive play.

Warcraft Arclight Rumble has players collect and level up specific Mini units and heroes to clash in epic melee battles. Strategy and planning is required to be victorious and each Mini has unique strengths and weaknesses. You will be able to play solo in the single-player campaign, but also show off your mastery of Minis in head-to-head PvP battles on random maps.

Both the ability to play against another person or cooperatively with a friend will be available. The Minis will be level 1, but can be modified by available slots and talents. Players will gain experience to help advance their troops through PvP.

In addition, players can also join Guilds in Warcraft Arclight Rumble. You will be able to chat with your guildmates, and work together to collect rewards as you build a set of buddies to play with in cooperative mode.