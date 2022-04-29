Dungeon Defenders 2 codes (May 2022)

Dungeon Defenders 2 is an Action Tower Defense game where one to four players work together to protect one or more Eternia Crystals from being destroyed by enemies. The game features classic roleplaying elements like loot, leveling, and pets. Furthermore, codes are present for the game, which players can redeem to claim free rewards.

How to redeem Dungeon Defenders 2 codes

To redeem codes, launch the game and open the Mailbox in the Tavern or Town Hub. Once you are there, you’ll come across a textbox where you need to enter the code and click on the Redeem Code option to claim the corresponding reward.

Working Dungeon Defenders 2 codes

Here are all the active codes for dungeon Defenders 2:

ZALUP-9TAZU-OA0SK-2RBUH-FCZCJ: Redeem for 500 Gems

2ISFZ-YFIFH-RE7SY-KTCC5-JCAFH: Redeem for 200 Gems

UAAFJ-VE5ZG-OVAZR-OTKYH-JIBCJ: Redeem for 200 Gems

QVU28-V12FD-CGJGN-SFRWB-N9G08: Redeem for a Gunwitch hero

RSU2M-5WYY2-Q0F0F-EF4FA-JBGIT: Redeem for 200 Gems

8CRF2-I4AHA-IF8JT-CNY5W-KZNPS: Redeem for 500 Gems

UWBON-LA1BK-J2O6K-QUH7A-EI5RD: Redeem for Abyss Lord

HH87H-98HG4-M876U-UGB89-ZFQ43: Redeem for 500 Gems

Expired Dungeon Defenders 2 codes

There are currently no expired Dungeron Defenders 2 codes. However, we will update the list once we come across expired codes.

How to get more Dungeon Defenders 2 codes

Interested players can follow the game developers on Discord or Twitter to track the latest codes and updates. That said, we will update the guide as soon as new codes surface.