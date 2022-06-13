Dying Light 2 Stay Human update 1.4 adds Photo Mode, Daily and Weekly missions, and new enemy types – Full patch notes

Like its predecessor, Dying Light 2 Stay Human is a live service title that strives to give players new reasons to return to the game week after week. In the June 14 update 1.4, developer Techland adds a slew of new features and quality of life improvements, including a brand new Rank system and new Chapter Mission. Below you will find an outline of everything new added in Dying Light 2 Stay Human update 1.4, including the much-anticipated Photo mode.

Chapter Agent and Rank system

The core of Dying Light 2 Stay Human update 1.4 is Harper, the Chapter Agent. This new NPC gives players tasks to complete in exchange for new currencies and loot. This ties into the new Rank system, which is a way for Dying Light 2 Stay Human players to keep track of their progress with the Agent. By raising their Rank, players will be able to access more challenging content and better loot. The Rank system should give players plenty to keep busy with while waiting for the upcoming Dying Light 2 story DLC.

Photo mode

The world of Dying Light 2 Stay Human is huge, detailed, and strangely beautiful all things considered. Players who roam it may find themselves wanting to preserve certain moments of their adventures, and that’s exactly what the new Photo Mode is for. The mode features camera effects, color editing, focus and aperture settings, and other stuff for players to fiddle with as they set up the perfect shot.

New enemies

The beautiful landscapes we mentioned above are also populated with disfigured flesh-hungry zombies, which happen to be the main reason people play this game. In update 1.4, Dying Light 2 Stay Human adds three new AI variants: Volatile Hive, Volatile Tyrant, and Mutated Infected.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human update 1.4 patch notes

As outlined in the update patch notes, there are the following new features:

Chapter Agent — meet Harper, a former Nightrunner that acts as your link to the new features. Find him at the Fish Eye Canteen and assist him in taking down the Infected.

New Rank System — discover a system that strengthens the bond between you and the agent by carrying out his tasks.

Daily and Weekly Bounties — face the Infected head-on in a series of daily and weekly night activities that will earn you reputation points upon completion.

Unlockables — with enough reputation points, you can rank up to unlock access to high-end weapons, outfits, and consumables.

2 New Currencies — to purchase these new items, you will first need to collect mutation samples off of the corpses of the Special Infected and acquire unique Harper’s Tokens with each new rank.

New Enemies — meet the deadly and fierce Mutated Infected, the Volatile Tyrant, and the Volatile Hive.

Chapter Mission — in this mission, you will have to endure time trials that will test your stealth, parkour, and combat skills to the limit.

Photo Mode

Due to popular demand, we’ve decided to implement a Photo Mode! This feature will be available in single-player game mode, and you will be able to launch it in most situations. Still, due to the complex parkour mechanics, it might be unavailable in some action sequences or poses.

Multiple camera manipulation options, including aperture, focus distance, zoom, and roll, will help you create dynamic screenshots.

Color adjustments such as temperature, exposure, saturation, contrast, and vignette, with the addition of filters, will make each photo just beaming with climate and style.

Special Effects will allow you to create unique sequences straight from the action movies.

Game Updates

With each update, we always bring hundreds of fixes to our game and Update 1.4.0 is no different. Aside from the Chapters and Photo Mode introduction, we’ve focused on gameplay issues reported by our players and detected by our QA team.

Fixed dust presence in The City after completing the game. The only affected terrain will be around the TV Station area

Fixed an issue with inseparable Biter limbs

Fixed an issue with vaulting into textures, allowing the player to traverse around the map

Fixed missing textures in the Prologue that caused players to fall outside the map

Fixed issues that caused Volatiles and Virals not to be affected by UV Flashlight

Fixed an issue where players would not receive a bat during the Ultimate Fury Cricket challenge

Improved player’s reaction to Volatile hits

Fixed Hakon being stuck during the Getting Stronger quest

Fixed Hakon teleporting glitch during the Getting Stronger quest

Fixed a heavy fog present during the Getting Stronger quest

Fixed missing world items in the containers during the Markers of Plague quest that blocked players from progressing in the quest

Fixed some issues with missing textures in Dark Zones

Fixed gathering prompt on world items like UV shrooms or chamomile

Fixed game behavior while leaving Nightrunner Trial with a function designed to leave the challenge early

Fixed one-handed power attack animation

Fixed a bug during the A Place to Call Home quest that did not allow players to progress in a story on PlayStation

Fixed a bug during The Only Way Out that did not allow players to progress in the story

Fixed a bug where skipping dialogue would not allow players to progress in the story

Fixed respawn button that was not working properly during some quests

Fixed an issue where encounter spawn was too crowded for a place of combat

Special Infected are harder to kill with ranged weapons

Fixed an issue where Military Tech would disappear right after collecting it from an Airdrop and then terminating the game

Fixed an issue where players could not use the bed, and the in-game time was frozen

Fixed enemy detection of players’ ranged attacks while they remain hidden

Fixed ravagers AI while patrolling the camps

Co-op Updates

Improved co-op stability when joining the game on PlayStation

Fixed an issue where players could not join the host because of changing online visibility to Private and Public multiple times

Fixed overlapping Fast Travel prompt

Fixed flashlight glitch that was visible on the map during co-op play

Fixed black screen issue while playing with friends on console versions of the game

Fixed game crashes related to challenge timer

Fixed issue where players could not participate in Crossbow Survive challenge

Fixed issue with Water Tower alignment blocked after playing with a friend

UI, UX, and technical updates

Fixed The Message of the Day fullscreen display

Fixed The Message of The Day issues while the game is launched in the Traditional Chinese language

Fixed incorrect display of list format in Events tab while the game is launched in the Japanese language

Fixed overlapping Continue and Options buttons in the main menu on Xbox

Fixed D-pad control of Events tab on Xbox

Fixed UI glitch when changing charms in the inventory

Fixed missing controller controls on the PC version of the game

Fixed access to Credits on Xbox

Fixed missing map texture

Fixed issue with side quests being active in your journal after starting New Game +

Fixed missing Stamina requirement on Windmill activities

Players are now able to compare items in the inventory

Improved CPU performance on PlayStation

Fixed multiple stability issues during game launch on PlayStation and Xbox

Fixed game crash related to a simultaneous button press in difficulty screen on Xbox

Fixed black screen issue during the second Waltz encounter on Xbox

Fixed loading screen crash that happened after finishing the Prologue

Fixed collection of Tickets, Please! trophy on PlayStation

Fixed FPS drops in the open-world environment on PlayStation

Fixed Show On Map quest feature on ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo

Fixed a possibility to swap screens on ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo

1491 other minor fixes

