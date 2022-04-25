Elden Ring: How to activate the Rampart Tower elevator in Stormveil Castle

Close to the Rampart Tower Site of Grace inside the Stormveil Castle location of Elden Ring, there is a lift that goes all the way down through the center of the Rampart Tower itself. But if you pull the lever on the same floor as the Rampart Tower Site of Grace, you’ll get a message saying, “Contraption does not move.” It actually does move, of course. The question is, how do you make it move? The Rampart Tower elevator first has to be activated by pulling the lever on the bottom floor of the Rampart Tower. Here’s the most direct route to that lever, starting at the Rampart Tower Site of Grace:

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Go outside through the doorway in the north corner of the room, then turn left and defeat the three Warhawks guarding the ramparts. The third one is carrying an explosive barrel, and if you’re lucky, you might be able to get it to blow itself up by running away and luring it into the barrels on the floor.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Head up to the stairs onto the parapet where the third Warhawk came from and carefully jump onto the westernmost point of the parapet wall. Now, even more carefully, drop off the wall to the ledge below. Follow the ledge to the north and drop onto the narrow ledge running along the castle wall.

Related: Where to find the Rancorcall sorcery in Elden Ring

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Follow this ledge and drop off the end onto the ruined tower below. Pillage the corpse to get a Marred Wooden Shield, then drop down a couple more times, heading south back along the wall. Go to the cliff edge and look down until you see a rocky outcrop below. Drop onto that outcrop, and it’ll crumble, leaving you to drop a long way. But don’t panic. As long as you land on the soft green foliage below, you won’t take any damage.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Continue south onto the narrow rocky ledge, and stop at the narrowest part. Look over to the archway on your right, and you should see a knight emerge. You can fight him if you want, but he’s pretty easy to sneak past if you wait here for a short while. Go through the archway, up the ruined stairs, and turn left to go back inside the tower. Stand on the button in the center of the Rampart Elevator to activate it.