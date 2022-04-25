Elden Ring: How to activate the second, smaller Rampart Tower elevator in Stormveil Castle

In Elden Ring’s Stormveil Castle location, there are two lifts close to the Rampart Tower Site of Grace. To the west, there is a large lift that goes up the center of the Rampart Tower itself, and to the east, there is a smaller lift in a narrow, brick shaft. Both of these lifts have levers on the same floor as the Rampart Tower Site of Grace but, until you’ve activated the lifts, trying to pull either lever will get you a message saying, “Contraption does not move”. This guide will show you how to activate the second, smaller lift to the east. To find out how to activate the main Rampart Tower lift, click here.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Starting from the Rampart Tower Site of Grace, go through the north doorway, then turn left and defeat the three Warhawks on the rampart. If you have any fire ammo, then use it to shoot the barrels the Warhawks are holding. Continue north along the rampart, then down the stairs on the right-hand side. Collect the Golden Rune [2] from the corpse on the narrow rooftop, then jump from the southeast corner of that rooftop, down to the rooftop below and to the south. There is another corpse here, from which you can pillage five Kukri.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Go through the open window, and drop to the floor of the room beyond. Head north, then east, then turn right again. You need to go along the rampart to the south, but it is patrolled by a knight and a guard, so either fight them or run past them. Stealth killing the guard, then running past the knight works pretty well — just make sure you lure the knight onto the wider part of the rampart before you try to run past. This part takes some luck, and you might die several times, so spend all your Runes before you attempt it.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

If you don’t kill the knight, he will chase you. So keep running through the door, across the room to the far corner, up the stairs, and along the elevated passageway. Turn right at the end of the passageway, then follow the room around to the left. Don’t go through the doorway — instead, jump over the rail to the floor below. Head through two doorways to the southwest, and you’ll find the smaller Rampart Tower lift. Step on the button in its center to activate it.