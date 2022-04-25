Elden Ring: How to open the Liftside Chamber locked door in Stormveil Castle

The Liftside Chamber door is the third of three locked doors in the Stormveil Castle location of Elden Ring, the other two being the Rusty Key door and the Rampart Tower door. Like the Rampart Tower door, the Liftside Chamber does not require a key, but if you try and open it from inside the Liftside Chamber, you will see a message that says, “Does not open from this side.” So, this guide will show you how to get to the other side of the Liftside Chamber door.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Starting from the Liftside Chamber Site of Grace, head east through the large doorway and ride the lift up — you might need to pull the lever to call it down first. Exit the room at the top, go down the stairs, and turn left through an archway. Turn right and walk along the edge on the left of the strip of collapsed floor (the scarab in the gap drops Ash of War: Stormcaller, by the way).

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Collect 8 Kukri from the corpse on the wooden platform, then jump off the end of the platform to the narrow ledge running along the northeast wall. Follow the edge to the right, then jump south to another ledge; this one with two archways. Go through one of the archways and turn right, then go inside and all the way up the stairs to another wooden platform. If you want a Smithing Stone [2], turn right, jump to the platform to the east, and pillage the corpse.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Head west, pillage a Golden Rune and Smithing Stone [2] from the corpses on the right, then go into the dark passage. Kill the enemies in the room at the end if you want to (there are lots of them). Otherwise, continue through the doorway in the west wall, pillage a Smithing Stone [3], then turn left and drop down from ledge to ledge until you reach a parapet. There’s a Gold Rune [5] on the corpse here.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Go east through the room and pillage a Rainbow Stone from the corpse, then head east along the walkway and open the door. You just unlocked the Liftside Chamber door!