Elden Ring Samurai Build Guide – The Best Samurai Builds

Developer FromSoftware teased most of the starting classes for Elden Ring before its release. All of the classes are entirely viable for end-game content, but the Samurai is one of the best starter classes for a to pick in Elden Ring. This guide will go through a pair of great builds for the Samurai.

The Samurai

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The Samurai has a higher focus on dexterity and ranged attacks than most other starting classes. Samurai is the best class for a typical ranged archetype. A two-handed Uchigatana can also hold its own for up-close combat and will be essential for a great Samurai build.

Dual Uchigatana Build

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The Uchigatana is a starting weapon for the Samurai and can easily carry you far into late-game content with a proper build.

Since the Samurai begins with this weapon, you can find the second one in Limgrave. Head to the Deathtouched Catacombs in Stormhill. You will find a second Uchigatana; now, you are ready to take advantage of this build.

You will want a heavy focus on Dexterity and Vigor, with some points on Endurance and Strength to round out your stats for this build. Go for these stats to work best with this build.

Vigor – 40

Mind – 20

Endurance – 20

Strength – 15

Dexterity – 40

Intelligence – 9

Faith – 12

Arcane – 10

This stat allocation will allow you to dual wield this powerful weapon and enable the use of the blood flame blade incantation. Follow our guide on acquiring this powerful spell here. Keep your armor around a medium load, as you will need to rely on dodging enemy attacks to take advantage of the fast melee combos up close. Keep attacking, proc the bleed status on enemies and watch every boss fall to this powerful Samurai style.

Moonveil Katana

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The Moonveil Katana is one of the best weapons in Elden Ring. This weapon comes equipped with a very potent ash of war that can devastate every boss in the game. These are the stats you want to aim for to make this build viable.

Vigor – 30

Mind – 15

Endurance – 20

Strength – 12

Dexterity – 30

Intelligence – 30

Faith – 8

Arcane – 8

To take full advantage of this build, certain talismans are needed.

Ancestral Spirit’s Horn — Restores FP upon defeating enemies

Cerulean Amber Medallion — Raises maximum FP

Carian Filigreed Crest — Lowers FP consumed by skills

Similar to the previous build, keep a medium armor load to enable a dodge heavy playstyle. This build relies on the Moonveils powerful ash of war, but if you run out of FP it is still a powerful weapon. Keep your FP topped off and let the Moonveil Katana carry you through The Lands Between.