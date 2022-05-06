Elden Ring: Where does the chest in the Dragon-Burnt Ruins take you?

Dragon-Burnt Ruins is a location in Elden Ring east of The First Step Site of Grace, where you first emerge into the Lands Between shortly after the start of the game. The ruins are south of the center of Agheel Lake (where the dragon lies), and are inhabited by a large number of weak enemies. In the center of the ruins is a set of stairs leading to an underground chamber full of giant rats. And in the next room is a slightly suspicious looking chest. This, like Patches’ chest, is a transporter trap. But where does it transport you to?

The chest transports you to Sellia Crystal Tunnel

The Dragon-Burnt Ruins chest transports you to Sellia Crystal Tunnel, a mine in Caelid, far to the east of Dragon-Burnt Ruins. It’s the best location in the game for farming Cracked Crystal, but it’s probably a little too dangerous if you’ve only just started the game. The Sellia Crystal Tunnel is populated by Glintstone Miners and Lesser Kindred of Rot, as well as the Fallingstar Beast boss. There’s also a chest, which contains a Gravity Stone Fan, right next to where you spawn, so you do at least get the treasure you were hoping for in the first place.

How to get out of the trap in Dragon-Burnt Ruins

If you get caught in the Dragon-Burnt Ruins transporter trap, then you won’t be able to fast travel (because you’re underground), and if you die, you’ll keep respawning back at the same shack inside the tunnel. To get out, turn right as you leave the shack, and follow the path down and around (you can run past the enemies). Turn left at the bottom, then climb the ladder down and continue a little further to find the Sellia Crystal Tunnel Site of Grace. The tunnel to the south is the way out.