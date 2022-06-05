Erdtree Incantations in Elden Ring – what they are and where to find them

Erdtree Incantations in Elden Ring are, naturally, spells that draw from the power of the Erdtree in one way or another. These incantations are generally well-rounded, with some damage dealers, some buffs, and the most powerful healing options in the game. The biggest drawback with them is their generally very high Faith requirements, but this is understandable as the majority of them are found in middle and late game areas.

Unlike some other incantation types, Erdtree Incantations aren’t buffed by any particular seal. The three Aspect of the Crucible incantations, however, can be boosted by using the Crucible Axe armor set or the Crucible Tree armor set.

All Erdtree Incantations

Barrier of Gold: This grants the caster and nearby allies a massive 60% reduction to magic damage received for 70 seconds. While the use cases for this are obviously limited, it is very powerful any time you’re fighting enemies who use magic damage. The biggest weakness is in PvP, against players who use Law of Regression, from the Golden Order category. You can find Barrier of Gold in Leyndell, on a scarab down the elevator to the north of the Erdtree Sanctuary Site of Grace. It requires 24 Faith.

Blessing's Boon: This regenerates HP slowly for the caster and nearby allies over a 90 second duration. Like most other incantations with a similar effect, this is best used preemptively to mitigate chip damage and save a flask or two over the course of a boss fight or dungeon. You can purchase Blessing's Boon from Miriel, Pastor of Vows at the Church of Vows in Liurnia. It requires 24 faith.

Golden Lightning Fortification: Much like Barrier of Gold, but for lightning, this grants the caster and nearby allies a 60% reduction to lightning damage received for 70 seconds. You can find Golden Lightning Fortification on a scarab in Farum Azula, near cliffs to the south of the upper level you reach after taking the Dragon Temple Lift. it requires 24 faith.

Golden Vow: This increases the damage and defense of the caster and nearby allies for 80 seconds. If you have the faith required to cast this, there's almost no reason not to use it in your build, since it's long lasting and buffs basically everything you do in combat. You can find Golden Vow in Mt. Gelmir, at the Corpse-Stench Shack northwest of the Bridge of Iniquity Site of Grace. It requires 25 faith.

Aspect of the Crucible: Breath: This can be channeled to produce fire in front of the caster while moving. While the damage isn't too high, this is mostly useful for staggering enemies, especially in tight spaces. You can get Aspect of the Crucible: Breath by defeating Lady Tanith's knight bodyguard after reaching the end of her questline. It requires 27 faith.

Aspect of the Crucible: Horns: This creates a horn on the caster's shoulder that strikes opponents from below, with an added dash if it's charged. It is very good at staggering enemies, even sending many airborne. Additionally, it grants a large amount poise during casting, allowing the caster to tank almost any hit without being staggered. You can get Aspect of the Crucible: Horns from the Crucible Knight in Stormveil Castle, which you can find by jumping off the ramparts just north of the Rampart Tower Site of Grace. It requires 27 faith.

Aspect of the Crucible: Tail: This creates a tail that sweeps the area in front of the caster in two circular motions. Much like the Horns version, this incantation is an effective tool for staggering enemies, and it benefits from some solid poise (though not as much as Horns). The sweeping motion here is also useful against groups. You can get Aspect of the Crucible: Tail by defeating the Crucible Knight in the Stormhill Evergaol, south of the Stormhill Shack Site of Grace. It requires 27 faith.

Wrath of Gold: This produces a shockwave in a radius around the caster that deals moderate damage and knocks foes back. It's fairly useful against groups and to stagger some stronger foes, although the FP cost and stat requirement will be prohibitive to quite a few players. You can find Wrath of Gold in a chest under Woodfolk Ruins, just northeast of Altus Tunnel. It requires 32 faith.

Protection of the Erdtree: This grants the caster and nearby allies resistance to all non-physical damage types for 70 seconds. The flexibility offered here is extremely valuable when compared to most other similar spells, which usually only reduce a single damage type. You can find protection of the Erdtree on a scarab atop a stone platform in the Altus Plateau, near the northern half of the Forest Spanning Greatbridge. It requires 35 faith.

Blessing of the Erdtree: This is a more powerful version of Blessing's Boon, healing the caster and nearby allies at a higher FP cost. It is extremely powerful during boss fights, especially as a way of keeping summons alive. Unfortunately, the high stat requirement may keep many players away. You can find Blessing of the Erdtree in the Queen's Bedchamber in Leyndell. It requires 38 faith.

Erdtree Heal: This heals the caster and nearby allies for a massive burst of HP. It's straightforward but extremely effective. You can find Erdtree Heal in the Queen's Bedchamber in Leyndell, Capital of Ash. It requires 42 faith.

Black Blade: This summons a massive black blade which the caster swings in a circular strike, casting a wave of holy damage at the end. It isn't the most flexible incantation by any stretch, especially with it's extremely high FP cost, but it is a useful opener against large enemies, especially bosses. You can get Black Blade after turning in the Remembrance of the Black Blade. It requires 46 faith.

Elden Stars: This creates a swarm of golden projectiles that fly forward in an area, and it can be cast while moving. Between its low damage, slow cast speed, and huge stat requirement, this incantation is immensely unpopular. The best use for it seems to be mainly as a way to distract PvP opponents and buy yourself some time, which is pretty niche for a spell that takes two memory slots and 47 FP. You can find Elden Stars in the Deeproot Depths, west of the Great Waterfall Crest Site of Grace, across some roots and through a cave filled with giant ants. It requires 50 faith.

