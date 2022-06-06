All Boom level villages in Coin Master
Keep your eye out for these key villages while playing Coin Masters.
In the mobile game Coin Masters, you will encounter a variety of villages that will give you the chance to obtain gold and cards all differing in rarity levels. In every village, you can buy chests with all sorts of cards inside. Boom level villages are villages that will give you a better chance of obtaining more gold or rarer cards than you would in other normal villages, but for a higher price.
If you are in a Boom level village, you will want to stay there a little longer than you normally would to see what kind of drops you get. Here is a complete list of the Boom level villages where you will earn better rewards for your efforts.
Every boom village in Coin Master
- Village 5: Far east
- Village 7: Sunny Hawaii
- Village 10: Atlantis
- Village 13: Arabian nights
- Village 15: Wild west
- Village 17: Jungle
- Village 20: The arctic
- Village 22: Candy land
- Village 27: Columbus
- Village 30: India
- Village 34: Dragon Lair
- Village 35: greek island
- Village 37: the wizard
- Village 40: Area 51
- Village 45: Musketeers
- Village 47: Theme park
- Village 49: Hell
- Village 50: Easter
- Village 51: Japan
- Village 55: Jurassic ville
- Village 57: Mongolia
- Village 60: Robin hood
- Village 61: Deep sea
- Village 62: don Quixote
- Village 65: Olympus
- Village 75: Unicorn
- Village 79: Tin Soldier
- Village 83: Car Racing
- Village 87: Baba Yaga
- Village 90: King Arthur
- Village 93: Caribbean Resort
- Village 95: Egyptian Pyramids
- Village 98: Milky Way
- Village 102: Goblin Ghetto
- Village 105: Circus
- Village 107: Golf Course
- Village 110: Rice Farmer
- Village 112: Irish Craic
- Village 115: Aztec
- Village 117: Ice Queen
- Village 122: Tennis
- Village 125: Witches
- Village 127: Zanzibar
- Village 130: Argentina
- Village 135: Gymnastics
- Village 136: New york
- Village 138: Punk rock
- Village 140: Rio
- Village 141: Space pirate
- Village 142: Mech workshop
- Village 143: Jocke & Jonna
- Village 146: Monkey Kingdom
- Village 149: Hercules
- Village 151: Baker Shop
- Village 152: Billiard
- Village 153: Noah’s Ark
- Village 157: Ice Age
- Village 168: Centaure
- Village 175: Babylon
If you’re looking to get the most out of the game, you’ll probably want to know how to get free spins and level up fast. If you’re looking to compare your collection to everyone else, you should also check out the rarest cards in the game.