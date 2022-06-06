All Boom level villages in Coin Master

In the mobile game Coin Masters, you will encounter a variety of villages that will give you the chance to obtain gold and cards all differing in rarity levels. In every village, you can buy chests with all sorts of cards inside. Boom level villages are villages that will give you a better chance of obtaining more gold or rarer cards than you would in other normal villages, but for a higher price.

If you are in a Boom level village, you will want to stay there a little longer than you normally would to see what kind of drops you get. Here is a complete list of the Boom level villages where you will earn better rewards for your efforts.

Every boom village in Coin Master

Village 5: Far east

Village 7: Sunny Hawaii

Village 10: Atlantis

Village 13: Arabian nights

Village 15: Wild west

Village 17: Jungle

Village 20: The arctic

Village 22: Candy land

Village 27: Columbus

Village 30: India

Village 34: Dragon Lair

Village 35: greek island

Village 37: the wizard

Village 40: Area 51

Village 45: Musketeers

Village 47: Theme park

Village 49: Hell

Village 50: Easter

Village 51: Japan

Village 55: Jurassic ville

Village 57: Mongolia

Village 60: Robin hood

Village 61: Deep sea

Village 62: don Quixote

Village 65: Olympus

Village 75: Unicorn

Village 79: Tin Soldier

Village 83: Car Racing

Village 87: Baba Yaga

Village 90: King Arthur

Village 93: Caribbean Resort

Village 95: Egyptian Pyramids

Village 98: Milky Way

Village 102: Goblin Ghetto

Village 105: Circus

Village 107: Golf Course

Village 110: Rice Farmer

Village 112: Irish Craic

Village 115: Aztec

Village 117: Ice Queen

Village 122: Tennis

Village 125: Witches

Village 127: Zanzibar

Village 130: Argentina

Village 135: Gymnastics

Village 136: New york

Village 138: Punk rock

Village 140: Rio

Village 141: Space pirate

Village 142: Mech workshop

Village 143: Jocke & Jonna

Village 146: Monkey Kingdom

Village 149: Hercules

Village 151: Baker Shop

Village 152: Billiard

Village 153: Noah’s Ark

Village 157: Ice Age

Village 168: Centaure

Village 175: Babylon

Related: Coin Master free spins and coins links (June 6, 2022)

If you’re looking to get the most out of the game, you’ll probably want to know how to get free spins and level up fast. If you’re looking to compare your collection to everyone else, you should also check out the rarest cards in the game.