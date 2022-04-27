Every Disney franchise featured in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There’s a new Disney game where players have to fight off impending darkness with the help of classic Disney characters, and it isn’t Kingdom Hearts. Disney Dreamlight Valley is a life-simulation adventure game where players take control of a player avatar. Players can customize their avatar’s model and construct their own homes.

The game will feature multiple Disney and Pixar characters, and it is up to the player character to team up with them to stop unknown darkness from consuming the village of Dreamlight Valley. The game is set to be free to play and will launch on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

We looked through the entire trailer to see what Disney franchise will be represented within Dreamlight Valley. Below is the list of franchises we discovered.