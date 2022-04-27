Every Disney franchise featured in Disney Dreamlight Valley
A whole new world(s).
There’s a new Disney game where players have to fight off impending darkness with the help of classic Disney characters, and it isn’t Kingdom Hearts. Disney Dreamlight Valley is a life-simulation adventure game where players take control of a player avatar. Players can customize their avatar’s model and construct their own homes.
The game will feature multiple Disney and Pixar characters, and it is up to the player character to team up with them to stop unknown darkness from consuming the village of Dreamlight Valley. The game is set to be free to play and will launch on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
We looked through the entire trailer to see what Disney franchise will be represented within Dreamlight Valley. Below is the list of franchises we discovered.
- The main castle in the game is heavily inspired by the Castle of Cinderella. The princess herself later shows up in the game.
- A tower from Tangled is shown.
- Buzz and Woody from Toy Story show up throughout the trailer.
- Characters like Ariel and Ursula from The Little Mermaid are in the trailer.
- The environment and characters from Frozen are featured prominently in the trailer.
- Scrooge McDuck is shown in the trailer. He’s best known as a character from DuckTales.
- Environments and characters from Moana are featured in the trailer.
- There’s a skull mountain on an island in the trailer that may hint at Pirates of the Caribbean.
- The titular Wreck-It Ralph and his friend Princess Vanellope von Schweetz are in the trailer.
- Belle from Beauty and the Beast is in the trailer.
- Areas and characters from the Lion King are in the trailer.
- The titular WALL-E helps the player avatar with their garden.
- Stitch from Lilo & Stitch is in the trailer as well.
- You cook food with Remy from Ratatouille.
- Sulley from Monster’s Inc is in the trailer.
- A dark mountain shrouded by purple haze may be hinting at Maleficent from Sleeping Beauty.
- Merlin from The Sword in the Stone is featured in some of the promos.
- Classic Disney characters like Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and Goofy are featured in the trailer.