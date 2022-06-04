Every Dye Color in Minecraft, and how to get them
Here’s how to get all 16 dye colors and what to use them on.
Crafting and building is definitely near the top of the list of the most fun and creative aspects in Minecraft. When making your structures and gathering materials, you should keep in mind the various blocks and resources that can have their color changed. To switch up those colors, you will need Dyes. Here is how to make all of the 16 Dyes in Minecraft.
Related: 8 Cool Minecraft house ideas
All Minecraft Dyes and how to make them
While you can potentially acquire various Dyes in Minecraft by trading, the main way to get most of them is to collect the needed items to get that color and take them to a Crafting Table. While most of these are plants, there are a couple that are not. Here are all of the Dyes and the items needed to create them. All of the following can be crafted at a Crafting Table unless otherwise noted.
Black Dye
- Ink Sac
- Wither Rose
Blue Dye
- Cornflower
- Lapis Lazuli
Brown Dye
- Cocoa Beans
Cyan Dye
- Green Dye and Blue Dye (creates two)
Gray Dye
- Black Dye and White Dye (creates two)
Green Dye
- Cactus (smelt it in a Furnace)
Light Blue Dye
- Blue Orchid
- Blue Dye and White Dye
Light Gray Dye
- Azure Bluet
- Oxeye Daisy
- White Tulip
- One White Dye and two Black Dye
- One White Dye and one Gray Dye
Lime Dye
- Sea Pickle (Smelt it in a Furnace)
- Green Dye and White Dye
Magenta Dye
- Lilac
- Allium
- One Purple Dye and one Pink Dye
- One Red Dye, one Blue Dye, and one Pink Dye
- Two Red Dye, one Blue Dye, and one White Dye
Orange Dye
- Orange Tulip
- One Red Dye and one Yellow Dye
Pink Dye
- Peony
- Pink Tulip
- One Red Dye and one White Dye
Purple Dye
- Red Dye and Blue Dye (creates two)
Red Dye
- Beetroot
- Poppy
- Red Tulip
- Rose Bush (creates two)
White Dye
- Bone Meal
- Lily of the Valley
Yellow Dye
- Dandelion
- Sunflower
What to use Dye on in Minecraft
Dyes are used to make aesthetic changes to various items in Minecraft. Here is a list of everything you can use them on or craft with them.
- Balloons (Education Edition only)
- Banners
- Beds
- Candles
- Carpets
- Concrete Powder
- Concrete
- Firework Stars
- Glass Blocks
- Glass Panes
- Glow Sticks (Education Edition only)
- Leather Armor
- Leather Horse Armor
- Sheep
- Shulker Boxes
- Signs (changes text color)
- Stained Glass
- Stained Glass Pane
- Terracotta
- Water inside Cauldrons
- Wolf’s collar
- Wool
Related: How to make terracotta in Minecraft