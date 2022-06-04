Every Dye Color in Minecraft, and how to get them

Crafting and building is definitely near the top of the list of the most fun and creative aspects in Minecraft. When making your structures and gathering materials, you should keep in mind the various blocks and resources that can have their color changed. To switch up those colors, you will need Dyes. Here is how to make all of the 16 Dyes in Minecraft.

All Minecraft Dyes and how to make them

While you can potentially acquire various Dyes in Minecraft by trading, the main way to get most of them is to collect the needed items to get that color and take them to a Crafting Table. While most of these are plants, there are a couple that are not. Here are all of the Dyes and the items needed to create them. All of the following can be crafted at a Crafting Table unless otherwise noted.

Black Dye

Ink Sac

Wither Rose

Blue Dye

Cornflower

Lapis Lazuli

Brown Dye

Cocoa Beans

Cyan Dye

Green Dye and Blue Dye (creates two)

Gray Dye

Black Dye and White Dye (creates two)

Green Dye

Cactus (smelt it in a Furnace)

Light Blue Dye

Blue Orchid

Blue Dye and White Dye

Light Gray Dye

Azure Bluet

Oxeye Daisy

White Tulip

One White Dye and two Black Dye

One White Dye and one Gray Dye

Lime Dye

Sea Pickle (Smelt it in a Furnace)

Green Dye and White Dye

Magenta Dye

Lilac

Allium

One Purple Dye and one Pink Dye

One Red Dye, one Blue Dye, and one Pink Dye

Two Red Dye, one Blue Dye, and one White Dye

Orange Dye

Orange Tulip

One Red Dye and one Yellow Dye

Pink Dye

Peony

Pink Tulip

One Red Dye and one White Dye

Purple Dye

Red Dye and Blue Dye (creates two)

Red Dye

Beetroot

Poppy

Red Tulip

Rose Bush (creates two)

White Dye

Bone Meal

Lily of the Valley

Yellow Dye

Dandelion

Sunflower

What to use Dye on in Minecraft

Dyes are used to make aesthetic changes to various items in Minecraft. Here is a list of everything you can use them on or craft with them.

Balloons (Education Edition only)

Banners

Beds

Candles

Carpets

Concrete Powder

Concrete

Firework Stars

Glass Blocks

Glass Panes

Glow Sticks (Education Edition only)

Leather Armor

Leather Horse Armor

Sheep

Shulker Boxes

Signs (changes text color)

Stained Glass

Stained Glass Pane

Terracotta

Water inside Cauldrons

Wolf’s collar

Wool

