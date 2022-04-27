Every Exotic Glaive perk in Destiny 2, and how to get them

Exotic Glaives were largely dismissed by the Destiny community, as their exotic perks were underperforming across the board. Bungie is giving these incredibly hard-to-obtain weapons a significant boost in season 17, and this guide will lay out each exotic perk these weapons contain. Each of these three Glaives comes equipped with a unique exotic trait, and they all must be crafted.

Edge of Concurrence – Hunter Glaive

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Lightning Seeker – Will make the next shot track targets across the ground and unleash chain lightning on impact.

The Hunter Exotic Glaive leans into Arc to do a lot of damage to groups of enemies. This perk is a bit weak in reality, so this is how Bungie plans to buff it in season 17.

Tripled the damage of the wave detonation, and increased the number of enemies it can chain to from 4 to 8.

Edge of Action – Titan Glaive

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Remote Shield – Next shot will deploy a protective shield on impact.

This was by far the worst exotic perk of all three Glaives. Bungie is buffing it with the following changes.

Players now gain a Void overshield while inside the bubble.

Helm of Saint-14 now applies to this bubble as it does for Ward of Dawn.

Edge of Intent – Warlock Glaive

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Restorative Turret – Your next powered shot will deploy a healing turret on impact.

Warlocks had the best Exotic Glaive and perk combination, and this support playstyle will be enhanced with the upcoming season 17 buffs.

Increased speed and acceleration of the healing turret projectiles.

These Exotic Glaives will be buffed significantly in season 17, which begins May 24. Get to leveling these rare hybrid weapons.