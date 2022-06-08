Every fish and where to find them in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Fortnite completionists know one of the tougher parts to each season is finding and catching every fish on the map. For one, there are close to two dozen fish to catch with some requiring that you use the highly-coveted Pro Fishing Rod. To make matter even more complicated, there are even a few critters that only spawn at nighttime. So, to make this expedition is a breeze, here’s how and where you can discover every single fish in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

All fish locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Unlike NPC locations, fish are typically easier to find, as each spawns everywhere in a specific biome. As some do require the use of the Pro Fishing Rod, we recommend buying this item from the Fishstick NPC in Sleepy Sound for just 40 Gold. You can find each fish and their current location below, in order of their number on the Fish Collection menu.

1. Orange Flopper : Can be found anywhere

: Can be found anywhere 2. Green Flopper : Can be found anywhere

: Can be found anywhere 3. Blue Flopper : Can be found anywhere

: Can be found anywhere 4. Black and Blue Shield Fish : Can be found anywhere

: Can be found anywhere 5. Black Striped Shield Fish : Only caught in coastal areas, such as the islands west of Sanctuary

: Only caught in coastal areas, such as the islands west of Sanctuary 6. Green Shield Fish : Spawns in water inside of forest areas

: Spawns in water inside of forest areas 7. Pink Shield Fish : Can only be caught in desert areas with a Pro Fishing Rod

: Can only be caught in desert areas with a Pro Fishing Rod 8. Light Blue Shield Fish : Can be found anywhere

: Can be found anywhere 9. Blue Slurpfish : Can be found anywhere

: Can be found anywhere 10. Yellow Slurpfish : Can only be found in desert areas

: Can only be found in desert areas 11. Purple Slurpfish : Spawns in water near snow-covered mountains, such as the river north of Rave Cave

: Spawns in water near snow-covered mountains, such as the river north of Rave Cave 12. Black Slurpfish : Can only be caught in coastal areas at nighttime

: Can only be caught in coastal areas at nighttime 13. White Slurpfish : Found by fishing in snowy areas at nighttime with a Pro Fishing Rod

: Found by fishing in snowy areas at nighttime with a Pro Fishing Rod 14. Light Blue Small Fry : Discovered in rivers, lakes, oceans

: Discovered in rivers, lakes, oceans 15. Tan Small Fry : Discovered in rivers, lakes, and oceans

: Discovered in rivers, lakes, and oceans 16. Purple Top Small Fry : Discovered in rivers, lakes, and oceans

: Discovered in rivers, lakes, and oceans 17. Black Small Fry : Discovered in rivers, lakes, and oceans at nighttime

: Discovered in rivers, lakes, and oceans at nighttime 18. Blue Small Fry : Found near coastal areas and islands

: Found near coastal areas and islands 19. Slurp Jellyfish : Can be found anywhere

: Can be found anywhere 20. Peely Jellyfish : Can only be caught in snowy areas

: Can only be caught in snowy areas 21. Purple Jellyfish : Can only be caught in coastal areas

: Can only be caught in coastal areas 22. Dark Vanguard Jellyfish : Can only be caught at nighttime at Loot Lake (north of Tilted Towers)

: Can only be caught at nighttime at Loot Lake (north of Tilted Towers) 23. Cuddle Jellyfish: Can only be caught at Loot Lake (north of Tilted Towers)

Of course, Fortnite fishermen will be traveling hundreds of thousands of meters during this endeavor. To ensure you catch as many as possible in a single game, we advise riding animals to get to each location and biome. By doing this, you are free to use your weapons at anytime and should be able to traverse the map in just seconds.