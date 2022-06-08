Every fish and where to find them in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3
Become an expert angler.
Fortnite completionists know one of the tougher parts to each season is finding and catching every fish on the map. For one, there are close to two dozen fish to catch with some requiring that you use the highly-coveted Pro Fishing Rod. To make matter even more complicated, there are even a few critters that only spawn at nighttime. So, to make this expedition is a breeze, here’s how and where you can discover every single fish in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.
All fish locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3
Unlike NPC locations, fish are typically easier to find, as each spawns everywhere in a specific biome. As some do require the use of the Pro Fishing Rod, we recommend buying this item from the Fishstick NPC in Sleepy Sound for just 40 Gold. You can find each fish and their current location below, in order of their number on the Fish Collection menu.
- 1. Orange Flopper: Can be found anywhere
- 2. Green Flopper: Can be found anywhere
- 3. Blue Flopper: Can be found anywhere
- 4. Black and Blue Shield Fish: Can be found anywhere
- 5. Black Striped Shield Fish: Only caught in coastal areas, such as the islands west of Sanctuary
- 6. Green Shield Fish: Spawns in water inside of forest areas
- 7. Pink Shield Fish: Can only be caught in desert areas with a Pro Fishing Rod
- 8. Light Blue Shield Fish: Can be found anywhere
- 9. Blue Slurpfish: Can be found anywhere
- 10. Yellow Slurpfish: Can only be found in desert areas
- 11. Purple Slurpfish: Spawns in water near snow-covered mountains, such as the river north of Rave Cave
- 12. Black Slurpfish: Can only be caught in coastal areas at nighttime
- 13. White Slurpfish: Found by fishing in snowy areas at nighttime with a Pro Fishing Rod
- 14. Light Blue Small Fry: Discovered in rivers, lakes, oceans
- 15. Tan Small Fry: Discovered in rivers, lakes, and oceans
- 16. Purple Top Small Fry: Discovered in rivers, lakes, and oceans
- 17. Black Small Fry: Discovered in rivers, lakes, and oceans at nighttime
- 18. Blue Small Fry: Found near coastal areas and islands
- 19. Slurp Jellyfish: Can be found anywhere
- 20. Peely Jellyfish: Can only be caught in snowy areas
- 21. Purple Jellyfish: Can only be caught in coastal areas
- 22. Dark Vanguard Jellyfish: Can only be caught at nighttime at Loot Lake (north of Tilted Towers)
- 23. Cuddle Jellyfish: Can only be caught at Loot Lake (north of Tilted Towers)
Of course, Fortnite fishermen will be traveling hundreds of thousands of meters during this endeavor. To ensure you catch as many as possible in a single game, we advise riding animals to get to each location and biome. By doing this, you are free to use your weapons at anytime and should be able to traverse the map in just seconds.