Every game mode in Catalyst Black, and how they work

Catalyst Black is a free-to-play team battleground shooter. In this game, you have access to an arsenal of weapons and an ancient mask that grants you the power of a Primal, a powerful god from another realm. If you want to win any of your matches, you’ll need to make use of your abilities and the weapon you have at your disposal.

At the moment of writing, the game offers five different game modes: player vs player (PVP) and player vs everyone (PvE). So, if you’re someone who enjoys more team-focused games or likes to go the solo route, there’s a game mode for everyone. However, not all of these game modes are unlocked at the start. So, you’ll need to do bit of playing if you’ll want to unlock everyone.

All the game modes in Catalyst Black

Screenshot by DoubleXP