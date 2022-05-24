Every game mode in Catalyst Black, and how they work
A little bit of everything.
Catalyst Black is a free-to-play team battleground shooter. In this game, you have access to an arsenal of weapons and an ancient mask that grants you the power of a Primal, a powerful god from another realm. If you want to win any of your matches, you’ll need to make use of your abilities and the weapon you have at your disposal.
At the moment of writing, the game offers five different game modes: player vs player (PVP) and player vs everyone (PvE). So, if you’re someone who enjoys more team-focused games or likes to go the solo route, there’s a game mode for everyone. However, not all of these game modes are unlocked at the start. So, you’ll need to do bit of playing if you’ll want to unlock everyone.
All the game modes in Catalyst Black
- Core Rush (PvP): In Core Rush, you have to slay the Keepers and collect their cores while also minding the enemy team. You unlock this game mode when you reach level 20.
- Colosseum (PvE): Defeat everything you see in Colosseum. You get this mode after reaching level 8.
- Eventide (PvP): In this game mode, you’ll have to vie for control of ancient fortresses. Unlike the other game modes, this one is ranked. So, winning a match will reward you with points. There are seven different tiers you in Eventide you can achieve, with the seventh one being the highest one you can get. From lowest to highest, they are as follows: Private, Corporal, Lieutenant, Captain, Marshal, Field Marshal, and Grand Marshal. You have the option to play Eventide Unranked if you don’t like playing competitive matches. You unlock Eventide after reaching level 15.
- Slayer (PvP): In Slayer, a PVP mode, you’ll be awarded points for each enemy you defeat. Get the number of points needed and you’ll win the game. This is the first game mode you start off with.