Minecraft is a game absolutely filled with various items. You can hold just about anything in your inventory, from resources that make you better equipped to survive the harsh mobs to the very blocks that make up the world. Here is a complete list of every item in Minecraft.

Every Minecraft item

Armors (all can be made with Leather, Chainmail, Gold, Iron, Diamond, or Netherite)

Boots

Chestplate

Helmet

Leggings

Blocks

Anvil

Beacon

Block of Coal

Block of Copper

Block of Diamond

Block of Emerald

Block of Gold

Block of Iron

Block of Netherite

Block of Quartz

Block of Raw Copper

Block of Raw Gold

Block of Raw Iron

Bone

Brick

Cactus

Cauldron

Chest

Chiseled Deepslate

Chiseled Nether Brick

Chiseled Polished Blackstone

Chiseled Quartz Block

Chiseled Red Sandstone

Chiseled Sandstone

Chiseled Stone Brick

Clay

Cobbled Deepslate

Cobblestone

Concrete

Concrete Powder

Cracked Deepslate Brick

Cracked Deepslate Tile

Cracked Nether Brick

Cracked Polished Blackstone Brick

Cracked Stone Brick

Cut Red Sandstone

Cut Sandstone

Dark Prismarine

Deepslate Brick

Deepslate Tile

Dirt

Dried Kelp

Dropper

Enchantment Table

End Stone Brick

Ender Chest

Furnace

Gilded Blackstone

Glass

Glass Pane

Glazed Terracotta

Grass

Gravel

Hay

Honey

Honeycomb

Jack-O-Lantern

Jukebox

Lapis Lazuli

Lodestone

Melon

Mossy Cobblestone

Mossy Stone Brick

Nether Brick

Note Block

Observer

Pillar Quartz Block

Piston

Planks

Polished Blackstone Brick

Prismarine

Prismarine Brick

Pumpkin

Purpur

Purpur Pillar

Quartz Brick

Redstone

Red Nether Brick

Red Sandstone

Redstone Lamp

Sandstone

Scaffolding

Sea Lantern

Shulker Box

Slab

Slime

Smooth Quartz Block

Smooth Red Sandstone

Smooth Sandstone

Smooth Stone

Sticky Piston

Stone Bricks

Terracotta

TNT

Trapped Chest

Wet Sponge

Wood

Wool

Workbench

Dyes

Black Dye

Blue Dye

Brown Dye

Cyan Dye

Gray Dye

Green Dye

Light Blue

Light Gray Dye

Lime Dye

Magenta Dye

Orange Dye

Pink Dye

Purple Dye

Red Dye

White Dye

Yellow Dye

Enchantment books

Aqua Affinity

Bane of Arthropods

Blast Protection

Channeling

Curse of Binding

Curse of Vanishing

Depth Strider

Efficiency

Feather Falling

Fire Aspect

Fire Protection

Flame

Fortune

Frost Walker

Impaling

Infinity

Knockback

Looting

Loyalty

Luck of the Sea

Lure

Mending

Quick Charge

Piercing

Multishot

Power

Projectile Protection

Protection

Punch

Respiration

Riptide

Sharpness

Silk Touch

Smite

Soul Speed

Sweeping Edge

Thorns

Unbreaking

Food

Apple

Baked Potato

Beetroot

Beetroot Soup

Bread

Cake

Chorus Fruit

Clownfish

Cocoa Bean

Cooked Beef

Cooked Chicken

Cooked Cod

Cooked Mutton

Cooked Porkchop

Cooked Rabbit

Cooked Salmon

Cookie

Enchanted Golden Apple

Golden Apple

Kelp

Melon Slice

Milk

Mushroom Stew

Potato

Pumpkin Pie

Poisonous Potato

Porkchop

Rabbit Stew

Raw Beef

Raw Chicken

Raw Cod

Raw Mutton

Raw Rabbit

Rotten Flesh

Salmon

Suspicious Stew

Sweet Berries

Flowers

Allium

Azure Bluet

Blue Orchid

Cornflower

Dandelion

Lilac

Oxeye Daisy

Peony

Poppy

Rose Bush

Sunflower

Tulip

Wither Rose

Ingredients

Blaze Powder

Dragon’s Breath

Egg

Fermented Spider Eye

Ghast Tear

Glistering Melon

Glowstone Dust

Golden Carrot

Gunpowder

Magma Cream

Nether Wart

Puffer Fish

Redstone Dust

Spider Eye

Sugar

Miscellaneous

Amethyest Shard

Armor Stand

Banner

Beetroot Seeds

Blaze Powder

Blaze Rod

Bone

Bone meal

Book

Book and Quill

Bowl

Brick

Button

Carpet

Charcoal

Clay

Coal

Charcoal

Cocoa Beans

Copper Ingot

Daylight Sensor

Detector Rail

Diamond

Door

Echo Shard

Emerald

End Crystal

Ender Pearl

Eye of Ender

Feather

Fence

Fence Gate

Fireworks

Flint

Flower Pot

Gold Ingot

Gold Nugget

Heart of the Sea

Hopper

Ink Sac

Iron Bar

Iron Bucket

Iron Ingot

Iron Nugget

Item Frame

Ladder

Lapis Lazuli

Lava Bucket

Leather

Lever

Music Disc

Name Tag

Nether Bricks

Nether Quartz

Nether Star

Nether Wart

Nether Wart Seeds

Netherite Scrap

Painting

Paper

Phantom Membrane

Popped Chorus Fruit

Prismarine Crystal

Prismarine Shard

Pumpkin Seeds

Rabbit’s Foot

Rabbit Hide

Rail

Raw Copper

Raw Gold

Raw Iron

Recovery Compass

Redstone Dust

Redstone Rail

Redstone Torch

Scute

Shulker Shell

Sign

Slimeball

Snowball

Stair

Stick

String

Totem of Undying

Torch

Trapdoor

Tripwire

Tripwire Hook

Wall

Water Bucket

Pressure Plate

Wheat

Wheat Seeds

Netherite Ingot

Gallery

Potions

Awkward Potion

Mundane Potion

Potion of Fire Resistance

Potion of Harming

Potion of Healing

Potion of Invisibility

Potion of Leaping

Potion of Night Vision

Potion of Poison

Potion of Regeneration

Potion of Swiftness

Potion of Strength

Potion of Slow Falling

Potion of Slowness

Potion of the Turtle Master

Potion of Water Breathing

Potion of Weakness

Water Bottle

Spawn Eggs

Allay Spawn Egg‌

Axolotl Spawn Egg

Bat Spawn Egg

Bee Spawn Egg

Blaze Spawn Egg

Cat Spawn Egg

Cave Spider Spawn Egg

Chicken Spawn Egg

Cod Spawn Egg

Cow Spawn Egg

Creeper Spawn Egg

Dolphin Spawn Egg

Donkey Spawn Egg

Drowned Spawn Egg

Elder Guardian Spawn Egg

Enderman Spawn Egg

Endermite Spawn Egg

Evoker Spawn Egg

Fox Spawn Egg

Frog Spawn Egg‌

Ghast Spawn Egg

Glow Squid Spawn Egg

Goat Spawn Egg

Guardian Spawn Egg

Hoglin Spawn Egg

Horse Spawn Egg

Husk Spawn Egg

Llama Spawn Egg

Magma Cube Spawn Egg

Mooshroom Spawn Egg

Mule Spawn Egg

Spawn NPC‌

Ocelot Spawn Egg

Panda Spawn Egg

Parrot Spawn Egg

Phantom Spawn Egg

Pig Spawn Egg

Piglin Spawn Egg

Piglin Brute Spawn Egg

Pillager Spawn Egg

Polar Bear Spawn Egg

Pufferfish Spawn Egg

Rabbit Spawn Egg

Ravager Spawn Egg

Salmon Spawn Egg

Sheep Spawn Egg

Shulker Spawn Egg

Silverfish Spawn Egg

Skeleton Horse Spawn Egg

Skeleton Spawn Egg

Slime Spawn Egg

Spider Spawn Egg

Squid Spawn Egg

Stray Spawn Egg

Strider Spawn Egg

Tadpole Spawn Egg‌

Trader Llama Spawn Egg

Tropical Fish Spawn Egg

Turtle Spawn Egg

Vex Spawn Egg

Villager Spawn Egg

Vindicator Spawn Egg

Wandering Trader Spawn Egg

Warden Spawn Egg‌

Witch Spawn Egg

Wither Skeleton Spawn Egg

Wolf Spawn Egg

Zoglin Spawn Egg

Zombie Horse Spawn Egg

Zombie Spawn Egg

Zombie Villager Spawn Egg

Zombified Piglin Spawn Egg

Tools

Axe

Bottle o’ Enchanting

Carrot on a Stick

Clock

Compass

Elytra

Fishing Rod

Fire Charge

Flint and Steel

Glass Bottle

Hoe

Horse Armor

Lead

Map

Pickaxe

Saddle

Shears

Shovel

Spyglass

Warped Fungus on a Stick

Written Book

Transportation

Boat

Minecart

Powered Minecart

Storage Minecart

TNT Minecart

Weapons

Arrow

Arrow of Decay

Arrow of Fire Resistance

Arrow of Harming

Arrow of Healing

Arrow of Invisibility

Arrow of Leaping

Arrow of Luck

Arrow of Night Vision

Arrow of Poison

Arrow of Regeneration

Arrow of Slow Falling

Arrow of Slowness

Arrow of Splashing

Arrow of Strength

Arrow of Swiftness

Arrow of the Turtle Master

Arrow of Water Breathing

Arrow of Weakness

Bow

Crossbow

Shield

Snowball

Swords

Tipped Arrow

Trident

Uncraftable Arrow

Wood