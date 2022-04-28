Every participating streamer in Amouranth’s Streamer Royale

Streamer Royale is a new Twitch event in which the platform’s biggest streamers will be competing against each other in a variety of undisclosed challenges. Amouranth is serving as the lead producer of the event, which will be broadcast live on her Twitch channel on May 28.

The event was revealed on April 16, and Amouranth said participants will be revealed every day or every other day on the Streamer Royale Twitter page. So far, only five streamers have been announced between April 22 and 26. Here are the streamers who will be participating in the event.

First up is MoistCr1TiKaL, a streamer on both Twitch and YouTube best known for broadcasting his humorous gaming commentary videos with a monotone voice. Then there’s Jack Manifold, a British streamer best known for his Minecraft gameplay streams. The third contestant is LilyPichu, who is not only a gamer but also a musician and voice actress. The fourth contestant is Alinity, a streamer hailing from Colombia best known for streaming World of Warcraft, Apex Legends, and being a social media influencer on the side. Last but simply not least is xQc, an esports athlete for Luminosity Gaming.

More information about Streamer Royale will be revealed in the coming weeks.