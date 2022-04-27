Everything included in Touken Ranbu Warriors Digital Deluxe Edition

Touken Ranbu Warriors is about to release on the Nintendo Switch and is now available to preorder on the Nintendo eShop. With this news comes a new digital deluxe edition you can acquire. Here’s what it includes.

On May 24, 2022, both the standard and digital deluxe edition of Touken Ranbu Warriors will release. The latter includes 16 different new outfits for the playable cast of the game in a pack called the Uchiban Outfit. Despite the game taking place within a more historic time, these outfits provide a more modern look for these characters. For example, Ichigo is wearing a tracksuit with a hoodie while Yagan is in what seems to be a lab outfit. Others like Tsurumaru and Tomoegata seem to be in a more traditional kimono.

Screenshot by Double XP

That’s not all that will be included, however. There is an “Additional Music” DLC that will come with five more pieces to listen to. They’re originally from Touken Ranbu Online and were “specially arranged for this title,” according to the press release.

Lastly, there will be the “Honmaru Backdrop” DLC which lets you change the season of the honmaru, the headquarters of your operations in the game.

Touken Ranbu Warriors is a Musou-style game that will put you against many, many enemies at once. The combat will be fast and the playable characters are split up into different teams. In total, there are 16 characters you can play as.