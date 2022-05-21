The Genshin Impact Version 2.7 delay is coming to a close, as HoYoverse announced the release date of the next version yesterday in a trailer. New content will be coming to the game on May 31, giving players something new to try out. Currently, Version 2.6 is only running an incomplete version of the Spices from the West event, so fans should be excited to check out all Version 2.7 has to offer.

This update is a bit lighter than most of the other updates in the game, but there will still be plenty of things to do. There’s a lot to expect and tons of Primogems to earn, so here is everything new coming to Genshin Impact in Version 2.7.

Yelan and Kuki Shinobu

Screenshot by DoubleXP

New characters are coming to the game in Genshin Impact Version 2.7, and fans should be wary of their wallets once they drop. Yelan is a 5-star Hydro Bow character with off-field DPS and Hydro application capabilities like Xingqiu, while Kuki Shinobu is a 4-star Electro Sword character and also the first Electro healer.

That’s a lot of ground to cover with your Primogems. Yelan is predicted to be incredibly powerful and strong as a 5-star version of Xingqiu, while Kuki Shinobu covers new ground as an Electro healer. Look forward to these characters once they drop in-game.

A new Archon Quest

Image via Genshin Impact YouTube

A new Archon Quest is coming to the game, bringing together an odd collection of characters with Yelan, Xiao, Kuki Shinobu, Arataki Itto, and Yanfei. While we wouldn’t have put those five characters together in a story, the addition of Arataki Itto guarantees some humorous interactions.

From the trailer, it also looks like fans of the Genshin Impact story will be pleased with the return of Lumine, or Aether depending on which character you picked as your starter. They’re potentially hallucinations, but we haven’t seen our fellow twin for quite some time.

Perilous Trail

Image via HoYoverse

The Perilous Trail event is a combat event taking place in The Chasm, which requires you to investigate another crisis. You’ll defeat groups of enemies with characters who can be deployed for a single round.

Participate in this event to earn Primogems, Mora, and other great rewards to help progress your characters. A new combat event is always a good time, so don’t miss it once it drops in-game.

The Almighty Arataki Great and Glorious Drumalong Festival

Image via HoYoverse

A grand title for a boisterous character. Arataki Itto is bringing the percussion to Genshin Impact with The Almighty Arataki Great and Glorious Drumalong Festival, another rhythm mini-game. Genshin Impact has dipped into the realm of rhythm games before with prior events, and we’re giving it another go with drums this time.

Slamming down on your drums and cymbals will reward you with some Primogems, Mora, and other rewards to progress your accounts. As an added bonus, we’ll also get to jam along with some snazzy new original music, so that’s always nice.

Core of the Apparatus

Image via HoYoverse

A toy merchant from Fontaine is coming to Inazuma, and they’re looking for materials to help them create toys and furnishings. It’s up to you to collect these materials, and it looks like it drops from slimes such as Cryo Slimes and Electro Slimes.

Slay these monsters in the wild and help the toy merchant with his toys, and you can expect some great rewards on the side. Hopefully we’ll get a couple of toys to play with as well.

A Muddy Bizarre Adventure

Image via HoYoverse

It’s not Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, it’s Genshin Impact. And this muddy bizarre adventure taking place in The Chasm finds us dealing with a “dark mud-like substance [that] has come pouring out of the caverns and mines of The Chasm.” A Sumeru researcher will be there to deal with the crisis, and we’ll have to help them.

It looks like we’ll have to defeat a number of enemies coming out of these caverns. As with the other events in the game, you can expect to see some returns for your trouble.

New weapons

Image via HoYov

The “Aqua Simulacra” and “Fading Twilight” bows are new weapons coming to the game. The Aqua Simulacra will likely join Yelan on a separate Limited Weapon Banner, while Fading Twilight will be an event reward for the Perilous Trail event.

That’s everything new coming to Genshin Impact in Version 2.7 of the game! You can expect a ton of this content to arrive on May 31, but a good amount of new content won’t arrive until later in the update, so keep your eyes peeled.