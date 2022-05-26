Everything you need to know about Season of Go in Pokémon Go

With the Season of Alola event coming to an end in Pokémon Go, it is time to look forward to the next months-long event coming to the game. Like the previous seasonal content, Season of Go will bring various bonuses for trainers throughout its duration and allow different Pokémon to appear in various regions. Here is everything you need to know about Pokémon Go’s Season of Go.

Time frame

Pokémon Go’s Season of Go will take place between June 1 and end on September 1. Beginning and ending times will both be at 10 AM in your local time.

Seasonal bonuses

The following bonuses will be available for all players during the event:

Increased friendship bonus damage for raids

Increased damage for Pokémon participating in raids remotely

One hour Lure Modules

An extra Special Trade per day

An extra Pokémon Candy when trading Pokémon

Guaranteed Candy XL when trading Pokémon

Guaranteed Gifts from PokéStop spins

Pokémon spawns

During Season of Go, different Pokémon will be appearing depending on where you are located in the world. We will update this article with those lists when we have them.

Earlier access to XL Candy

To this point, only trainers who had reached level 40 were able to earn XL Candy for their Pokémon. Starting with Season of Go, anyone who has reached level 31 will now have access to the item.