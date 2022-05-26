Everything you need to know about Season of Go in Pokémon Go
Get up and go.
With the Season of Alola event coming to an end in Pokémon Go, it is time to look forward to the next months-long event coming to the game. Like the previous seasonal content, Season of Go will bring various bonuses for trainers throughout its duration and allow different Pokémon to appear in various regions. Here is everything you need to know about Pokémon Go’s Season of Go.
Everything you need to know about Season of Go
Time frame
Pokémon Go’s Season of Go will take place between June 1 and end on September 1. Beginning and ending times will both be at 10 AM in your local time.
Seasonal bonuses
The following bonuses will be available for all players during the event:
- Increased friendship bonus damage for raids
- Increased damage for Pokémon participating in raids remotely
- One hour Lure Modules
- An extra Special Trade per day
- An extra Pokémon Candy when trading Pokémon
- Guaranteed Candy XL when trading Pokémon
- Guaranteed Gifts from PokéStop spins
Pokémon spawns
During Season of Go, different Pokémon will be appearing depending on where you are located in the world. We will update this article with those lists when we have them.
Earlier access to XL Candy
To this point, only trainers who had reached level 40 were able to earn XL Candy for their Pokémon. Starting with Season of Go, anyone who has reached level 31 will now have access to the item.