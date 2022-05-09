Evil Dead: The Game exact release time, preload date, and file size

After years in development and a lengthy marketing campaign banking on Bruce Campbell’s star power, Evil Dead: The Game is just around the corner and ready to shower the asymmetrical PvP scene in gore and goofy one-liners. Evil Dead: The Game will release this Friday, May 13, for PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch. On PC, the game will be available exclusively through the Epic Games Store. Here is everything you need to know about Evil Dead: The Game on release day, including the exact release time, and the preload date and file size.

Preload date and file size

If you have pre-ordered Evil Dead: The Game, you can start preloading on May 11. The preload is only 4.966GB in file size, but the game’s total size will be much larger. Expect a hefty patch on release day.

Release date and times

Evil Dead: The Game releases on May 13, at the same time worldwide (and supposedly across all supported platforms.) The exact release time for Evil Dead: The Game is 7 AM PST, 10 AM EST, and 3 PM BST.

The game pulls inspiration and content from all parts of the Evil Dead franchise and is heavily steeped in references to the source material. It’s also going for a live service model, which means we can expect future DLC to deliver playable content regularly.