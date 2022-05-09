Evil Dead: The Game exact release time, preload date, and file size

It all starts on Friday the 13th.

Evil Dead necromancer deadite guide

Image via Saber Interactive

After years in development and a lengthy marketing campaign banking on Bruce Campbell’s star power, Evil Dead: The Game is just around the corner and ready to shower the asymmetrical PvP scene in gore and goofy one-liners. Evil Dead: The Game will release this Friday, May 13, for PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch. On PC, the game will be available exclusively through the Epic Games Store. Here is everything you need to know about Evil Dead: The Game on release day, including the exact release time, and the preload date and file size.

Preload date and file size

If you have pre-ordered Evil Dead: The Game, you can start preloading on May 11. The preload is only 4.966GB in file size, but the game’s total size will be much larger. Expect a hefty patch on release day.

Release date and times

Evil Dead: The Game releases on May 13, at the same time worldwide (and supposedly across all supported platforms.) The exact release time for Evil Dead: The Game is 7 AM PST, 10 AM EST, and 3 PM BST.

The game pulls inspiration and content from all parts of the Evil Dead franchise and is heavily steeped in references to the source material. It’s also going for a live service model, which means we can expect future DLC to deliver playable content regularly.

© 2022, DoubleXP. All rights reserved