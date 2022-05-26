Evil Dead: The Game update 1.0.5 full patch notes – Animation canceling fix, Cheryl and Support Ash nerf, more

While almost universally praised at launch, Evil Dead: The Game didn’t release without its fair share of shortcomings in the design department. As a competitive PvP title, the game was instantly and thoroughly scrutinized for exploitable mechanics, and unfortunately, there was no shortage of them. Evil Dead: The Game’s first major patch, update 1.0.5, addresses its players’ biggest concerns by dishing out nerfs for key Survivors and a swift fix to animation canceling.

Evil Dead The Game animation canceling exploit

Animation canceling was initially seen as an intended skill-based mechanic, but since almost every action in the game could be animation-canceled, Evil Dead: The Game quickly devolved into a race to exploit it as often as possible. Survivors would dodge or aim mid-swing to pull off chain attacks that could stun-lock Demon players into a helpless state. For their part, Kandarian Demon players would attack mid-animation to act more quickly or to remove the wind-up of certain power abilities such as Demi-Eligos’ lightning strike.

After update 1.0.5, this is no longer the case, and Evil Dead: The Game players can no longer exploit animation canceling to break the game and cheese their way to victory. As members of the community have discovered, some forms of animation canceling live on, but they are innocuous and do not give an unfair advantage.

Evil Dead The Game Survivors nerfs

Shortly after launch, Evil Dead: The Game players discovered that certain Survivor characters, such as Cheryl and Support Ash, cannot be properly countered and led their teams to steamroll wins with alarming ease. Their passive and active abilities provided too much healing, outpacing the damage output of the Kandarian Demon and their minions.

Developer Saber Interactive must have noticed this imbalance in power in their telemetrics, because update 1.0.5 fixes those specific characters, reducing their healing potential to a more tolerable state. Cheryl and Support Ash are still powerful Survivor picks in Evil Dead: The Game, but they are no longer as oppressive.

Evil Dead: The Game 1.0.5 full patch notes

Stability / Quality of Life

Implemented various fixes to combat cheats such as speed hacks, health regeneration, fake nicknames, and character model changing. A larger anti-cheat update is also forthcoming in another update soon.

Addressed an exploit where players could cancel animations to perform actions faster than intended

Improved server stability

Various bug fixes and improvements

Missions

Fixed crashing after closing the pause menu on “Find a way out of the pit” objective in Mission 5

Demon

Fixed loss of input bug when a possessed unit dies

Survivors

Updated balancing to Cheryl’s healing attributes

Updated balancing to Evil Dead 1 Ash’s healing attributes

Adjusted values to Amanda’s Weapon Master: Pistol Skill

Fixed an issue causing loss of input when Survivors are possessed by Demon, exit vehicles, or try to pick up full stacks of items

Fixed an issue that caused a Survivor to be immortal at death or when using a healing item in the storm

Fixed an issue where Survivors can deal 1M damage to Demon and deadites

Miscellaneous